Daredevil Season 1 Showrunner Throws Shade at Marvel Studios' Reboot

Steven DeKnight has been increasingly candid about his relationship with Marvel now that he no longer writes Daredevil. Monday afternoon, the writer took to X—the social platform formerly known as Twitter—to throw some shade at Marvel Studios' lack of traditional television staff. Responding to fans, DeKnight revealed excitement now that Marvel Studios has revealed it plans to alter its television output to mirror that of more classical TV.

"I am not happy the show is scrapped and have consistently stated the opposite," DeKnight said on the microblogging service. "However I AM delighted that they finally realized you need an actual showrunner who's a writer to make a series work."

Why is Marvel Studios changing its television structure?

Previously, the Kevin Feige-led outfit only had "head writers" compared to showrunners. While showrunners traditionally serve as the singular boss on a given series, Marvel Studios' lead writer simply led the writer's room and left much of the executive producing duties to Marvel Studios and its creative parliament. Now, the studio says it now plans to introduce showrunners into the mix.

Earlier this month, Marvel's head of streaming Brad Winderbaum said, "It's a term we've not only grown comfortable with but also learned to embrace… We need executives that are dedicated to this medium, that are going to focus on streaming, focus on television, because they are two different forms."

"We're trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture," Winderbaum added elsewhere in the piece. "It comes down to, 'How can we tell stories in television that honor what's so great about the source material?'"

