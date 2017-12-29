The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best First Appearance

Among the many first appearances in film for 2017, one character stood above the rest.

Crowded with impressive nominees, the ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best First Appearance was a difficult decision. After tallying the ComicBook.com staff’s votes in the category, one young character emerged victorious, despite competition from Ego the Living Planet, Vulture, Korg, and Valkyrie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the winner of Best First Appearance is…

X-23 as portrayed by Dafne Keen in Logan!

Dafne Keen took on the role of Laura Kinney in Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine outing of Logan. The R-rated film called for intense action sequences from the young actresses and an impressive, emotional performance as the character was introduced to the movie-going world for the very first time.

The actress’ performance was so beloved, Fox has decided to move forward with an X-23 standalone film which may or may not be affected by Disney’s acquisition of the studio.

List of Nominees: