Oscars 2023: Pedro Pascal, Harrison Ford, and Elizabeth Olsen to Present Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the final round of presenters for the 2023 Oscars. Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian), Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Captain America: New World Order), and Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) round out the latest set of presenters at the 95th Oscars, joining Halle Berry (X-Men), Paul Dano (The Batman), Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad), Kate Hudson (Glass Onion), Mindy Kaling (Velma), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Andie MacDowell (My Way Home), and John Travolta (Grease).

This crop of stars joins the previously announced Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Danai Gurira (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games), John Cho (Star Trek), Hugh Grant (Operation Fortune: Ruse du guerre), Salma Hayek Pinault (Magic Mike's Last Dance), Nicole Kidman (Aquaman), and Sigourney Weaver (Avatar: The Way of Water).

One year after winning their Oscars, Jessica Chastain (Best Actress, The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Ariana DeBose (Best Supporting Actress, West Side Story), Troy Kotsur (Best Supporting Actor, CODA), Questlove (Best Documentary Feature Film, Summer of Soul), and Riz Ahmed (Best Live Action Short Film, The Long Goodbye) will also return to the Oscars stage as presenters during this year's ceremony on ABC. Will Smith, who won the Best Actor Academy Award for King Richard, will not present after being banned from the Oscars for 10 years for striking presenter Chris Rock.

Oscars 2023: Full Presenters List



Riz Ahmed

Halle Bailey

Antonio Banderas

Elizabeth Banks

Halle Berry

Emily Blunt

Jessica Chastain

John Cho

Glenn Close

Jennifer Connelly

Paul Dano

Ariana DeBose

Cara Delevingne

Harrison Ford

Andrew Garfield

Hugh Grant

Danai Gurira

Salma Hayek Pinault

Kate Hudson

Samuel L. Jackson

Eva Longoria

Dwayne Johnson

Michael B. Jordan

Mindy Kaling

Nicole Kidman

Troy Kotsur

Andie MacDowell

Jonathan Majors

Melissa McCarthy

Janelle Monáe

Elizabeth Olsen

Deepika Padukone

Pedro Pascal

Florence Pugh

Questlove

Zoe Saldaña

John Travolta

Sigourney Weaver

Donnie Yen

Who Is Hosting the Oscars 2023?



Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, is hosting for a third time live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

"Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars," said Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. "His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide."

How to Watch the Oscars This Year



The 95th Oscars will air live on the ABC network starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.