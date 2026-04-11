2025’s Most Polarizing Horror Movie is Coming to Netflix

As genre movies go, horror films can be challenging. While it’s a genre with a lot of cult classic favorites, when horror movies initially hit theaters, their reception is often mixed and the box office equally so. It’s usually when horror films arrive on streaming that they find their footing, which makes their addition all the more exciting. This month, one of the most divisive and controversial horror films of 2025 is coming to Netflix, giving it another shot to find its audience.

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Coming to Netflix on April 19th, Him was a box office flop when it was first released in 2025. Produced by Jordan Peele and directed by Justin Tipping, Him follows a promising young football player who thinks he is willing to sacrifice everything for success. However, he soon learns exactly what that means and how dark and sinister that sacrifice will be to achieve the fame he desires.

Him Failed to Impress in Theaters But Found Success on Streaming

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Him’s arrival on Netflix isn’t the first time that the film has been on streaming. Late last year, the film debuted on Peacock where it became a huge streaming hit. it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise for the film to do the same once it arrives on Netflix. If that does happen, it will serve as a bit of redemption for the film. Him only made $27.8 million at the box office on a $27 million budget. The film also performed poorly with critics, who cited the film as being more style than substance.

However, the idea of Him being more style than substance actually makes sense given the plot and themes of the film. With the film following football player Cam Cade (played by Tyriq Withers) as he gets the chance to work with his hero, aging quarterback Isiah White (played by Marlon Wayans) and puts himself in a position to do anything for fame — no matter how twisted and horrific, there are elements of the idea that things look one way on the surface but are very different once you really get into them. Him follows that, especially as things get heavier and digs into deeper themes of masculinity, religion, and more. Him is certainly not your typical horror movie, but it works on multiple layers — and with it coming to Netflix, it’s well worth watching and getting into. It’s also one of Wayan’s best performances ever and one you don’t want to miss.

What Else is Coming to Netflix In April?

Him isn’t the only horror offering coming to Netflix this month. Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 is headed to the streamer on April 23rd, while Idris Elba’s thriller Beast arrived on April 7th. There are actually a lot of great additions across all genres for Netflix this month. You can check out a complete listing here.

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