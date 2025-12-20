Controversial 2025 Horror Flop Is An Instant Streaming Hit, 3 Months On

Horror movies are often hit or miss when they arrive in theaters, but one 2025 controversial flop has gotten a second life on Peacock. This is becoming the norm lately, as several movies that people miss out on when they are released in theaters are getting more of a chance to find audiences on streaming when people can catch them at home. This happens all the time on Netflix, but other streamers like Peacock, Hulu, and HBO Max are becoming more of a destination for people who want to catch films that they might not have trusted enough to spend money on a trip to the theater to see.

In its debut on Peacock, the controversial 2025 horror flop Him has skyrocketed to the top of the most-watched list in its first weekend there, according to FlixPatrol.

Him Becomes a Huge Hit on Peacock

The studio was gambling on people wanting to see something bizarre when it released its Him promo trailers. However, the trailers seemed a little too out there for mainstream audiences, and that destroyed its chances to succeed at the box office. There was also one other problem with the movie’s release and advertising. Anyone who watched the trailers could have been easily confused about the fact that Jordan Peele was only a producer for the film, and not the director.

This seemed like a misdirection that the studio made, trying to make people think this was a movie by the director of Get Out, Us, and Nope. In fact, the idea of calling the movie Him made it seem even more similar to Peele’s previous output. When the word began to spread that this was not Jordan Peele’s next movie, it turned many people off of it, feeling Universal was trying to use deceptive advertising to promote it. As a result, the film only made $27.8 million worldwide on a $27 million budget. It also has a very poor 30% Rotten Tomatoes rating and a low 57% Popcornmeter score from the audience.

When looking at the critics’ reviews, one thing most agree on is that the movie is a stylishly made horror film, but it struggles to match up to the story with its promising ideas. Even the audience reviews point out that the symbolism and powerful narrative are in place, but it falls short in the end. That said, there are also several reasons that this horror movie might deserve a second chance.

Is Him Worth Watching on Peacock?

Him is a 2025 horror movie that approaches the idea of toxic masculinity and the idea that violent sports like football can foster that thinking to a detrimental level. Directed by Justin Tipping, who previously directed episodes of The Chi and Dear White People, the film stars Tyriq Withers as Cam Cade, a young football player who gets a chance to work with his hero, quarterback Isaiah White. Marlon Wayans stars as White in what might be one of his best performances in years.

The trailers make it confusing as to what to expect from the story, but it all spirals into an idea of magically enhancing athletes by demonic means. It seemed way out there, but this is a horror movie, and that is what horror movies are all about. When asked about the movie’s poor reviews, Marlon Wayans explained to Deadline that he respects critics and the job they do, but he feels that Hiom was “ahead of the curve” and innovative.

In truth, Him tries to use horror to break down the idea of what it means to be great and the lengths that people will go to in order to achieve greatness. It has a lot to say about football, masculinity, and religion, but it seems to really find itself weighed down by all the heavy subject matter. Regardless, it is better to swing and miss than not to try at all, and the ideas behind this box office flop, and the incredible visuals, make it deserving of a watch now that it is on Peacock.

