2026’s Highest-Grossing Movie Is Officially Coming to Digital Next Week

The summer movie season is typically when studios release the films they hope will become box office hits, but a commercial juggernaut can play at any time of the year. Case in point: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The sequel to 2023’s record-breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie replicated its predecessor’s playbook by premiering in early April and steamrolling the competition with a massive opening weekend. Opening ahead of Easter, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie grossed $190.8 million domestically in its first five days and is currently the highest-grossing film of the year. After that dominant theatrical run, the video game adaptation is now poised to take over the home media market.

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Universal has officially announced that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will debut on Digital on Tuesday, May 19th. 4K Ultra and Blu-ray copies will become available for purchase beginning June 16th. A streaming date for Peacock has not been announced as of this writing. The home media release also comes packed with bonus features that detail the making of the film, doing deep dives into the characters, locations, music, Easter eggs, and more.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Is Hitting Digital at the Perfect Time

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been in theaters for about a month and a half. At first glance, it feels like the film is arriving on home media fairly quickly, but this is standard for the industry these days. By the time The Super Mario Galaxy movie premieres on digital, it will have played exclusively on the big screen for a period of 48 days, which is actually a little less than fellow box office record breaker Project Hail Mary. Furthermore, when looking at how Mario fared at the multiplex this past weekend, Universal is bringing the film home at the perfect time.

After storming out of the gate (winning three consecutive weekends), business for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has steadily declined over the past few weekends. This past frame (May 8th-10th) was the first time the sequel didn’t finish in the domestic top 5. It grossed $6.6 million, good enough for sixth place. The film is clearly still making some money, but with the family-friendly Mandalorian and Grogu on the horizon, plus the other summer blockbusters waiting in tow, Mario isn’t going to be a sizable draw for its target audience for much longer.

As box office numbers slow down, the Digital release is a surefire way to kickstart what should be a new lucrative revenue stream for Universal. It wouldn’t be surprising to see The Super Mario Galaxy Movie top the Digital charts next week, as Nintendo fans pay to either purchase or rent the film at home. One thing that’ll be interesting to see is if the home media debut has any impact on Mario‘s pursuit of the $1 billion milestone. As of this writing, it’s earned $942.8 million worldwide. It has a good chance of reaching $1 billion, but now that audiences are soon going to have the option to watch it in their living room, that could hurt ticket sales over the next couple of weeks.

Regardless, anything The Super Mario Galaxy Movie earns from Digital sales/rentals will be a cherry on top of the icing. The film sported a production budget of $110 million, so it turned an extremely healthy profit in theaters. That success opens endless possibilities for where Illumination can take the franchise next, as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie sets up direct sequels and spinoffs (including a Super Smash Bros. adaptation). And with Minions & Monsters poised to become one of the summer’s biggest hits, Illumination should have a 2026 to remember.

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