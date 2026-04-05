Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s Massive Opening Helps 2026 Box Office Hit Major Milestone

There have been plenty of major blockbusters (including multiple $1 billion movies) in the handful of years since the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s no denying that movie watching habits changed drastically during that time. The rise of streaming services combined with shortened theatrical windows made it easier than ever to wait for new releases to hit home media. While this was very convenient for viewers, it wasn’t the best development for theater owners, who are obviously dependent on box office dollars. As established brands like Marvel and Pixar faltered last year, things seemed uncertain for the future of the multiplex, but there are far more encouraging signs now.

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According to Deadline, the 2026 domestic box office has grossed over $2 billion through this weekend, which is about a 30% increase from last year’s January 1st – April 5th haul. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie made a sizable contribution to that figure, earning $190 million over its first five days. Holdover business from Avatar: Fire and Ash and the record-breaking performance of Project Hail Mary also played a large role in getting the box office up to that impressive number.

Can The 2026 Box Office Renaissance Continue?

The box office had a strong start to 2026, and as we enter the second quarter of the year, the question becomes whether or not this momentum can be sustained. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie should ensure things stay on an upward trajectory through the rest of April at least. Though the animated film earned largely negative reviews, it’s won over fans with its abundance of Nintendo references and fast-paced energy. It should continue to dominate the box office over the next few weeks, especially since there aren’t any other major kids animated movies on the horizon. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has a monopoly on its target demographic, as Hoppers has been out for a month and has done most of its damage.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie posted $574.9 million domestically back in 2023, and barring a massive drop-off in its second weekend, Super Mario Galaxy should come close to that total (perhaps even topping it), easily ending its run as the highest-grossing movie of the year so far. Fortunately for theater owners, there’s plenty more to be excited about in 2026. The summer movie season hasn’t started yet, and that’ll bring about anticipated titles like The Mandalorian and Grogu (the first new Star Wars film in seven years), Toy Story 5, Minions & Monsters, Moana, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and plenty more. All of these are expected to perform well, which will give the domestic numbers an even greater boost.

This summer also sees the release of new genre films from two of the industry’s most respected directors: Steven Spielberg (Disclosure Day) and Christopher Nolan (The Odyssey). The success of Project Hail Mary can be interpreted as an encouraging sign for both of those titles. All three of these films are ambitious works from creative filmmakers that were crafted to be seen on the biggest screens possible. Project Hail Mary showed that it’s still possible for big-budget, non-franchise films to find a sizable audience in theaters. These kinds of movies are bigger question marks than ever because there isn’t the hook of recognizable IP to draw people to the theater, but with Sinners proving to be a big blockbuster last year, there could be an emerging trend of audiences gravitating towards auteur-driven blockbusters.

Of course, December is set to have the box office showdown of the year with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three opening against each other on the same weekend. The holiday season is always a busy time for movie theaters, and this dynamic duo will surely bring in a substantial amount of money, meaning the 2026 box office should end on a high note. It’s going to be difficult, arguably impossible, for the box office to get back to pre-pandemic levels (nine movies in 2019 alone grossed over $1 billion), but it looks like theater owners will have a lot to celebrate this year.

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