32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards Nominees Include Star Trek: Discovery, Supergirl And More

The nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards have been announced, and they include some big geek culture favorites like Star Trek: Discovery, Supergirl, and even the Harley Quinn animated series. As stated on their official site, the GLAAD Media Awards "recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives." No doubt a lot of fans who are hungry for more LGBTQ+ representation in the genres and franchises they love are happy to see this kind of progress being made.

Here are the full list of geek culture titles that have been nominated for the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards: