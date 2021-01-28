32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards Nominees Include Star Trek: Discovery, Supergirl And More
The nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards have been announced, and they include some big geek culture favorites like Star Trek: Discovery, Supergirl, and even the Harley Quinn animated series. As stated on their official site, the GLAAD Media Awards "recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives." No doubt a lot of fans who are hungry for more LGBTQ+ representation in the genres and franchises they love are happy to see this kind of progress being made.
Here are the full list of geek culture titles that have been nominated for the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
- Supergirl (The CW)
- The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)
- Wyonna Earp (Syfy)
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Saved by the Bell (Peacock)
- Schitt's Creek (Pop)
- Superstore (NBC)
Outstanding Video Game
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles (2K Games)
- Bugsnax (Young Horses)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- If Found… (Annapurna Interactive)
- Ikenfell (Humble Games)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft)
- The Last of Us Part II (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Tell Me Why (Xbox Game Studios)
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (Blizzard Entertainment)
Outstanding Comic Book
- Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira, Valerio Schiti, Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, Marte Gracia, Triona Farrell, Joe Caramagna, Ariana Maher, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)
-
Far Sector, by N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell, Deron Bennett (DC Comics)
Guardians of the Galaxy, by Al Ewing, Juann Cabal, Nina Vakueva, Chris Sprouse, Belén Ortega, Marcio Takara, Karl Story, Federico Blee, Guru-eFX, Cory Petit (Marvel Comics)
- Juliet Takes a Breath, by Gabby Rivera, Celia Moscote, James Fenner, DC Hopkins (Boom! Studios)
- Lois Lane, by Greg Rucka, Mike Perkins, Gabe Eltaeb, Andy Troy, Simon Bowland (DC Comics)
- The Magic Fish, by Trung Le Nguyen (Random House Graphic)
- Suicide Squad, by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Daniel Sampere, Juan Albarran, Adriano Lucas, Wes Abbott (DC Comics)
- Wynd, by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Aditya Bidikar (Boom! Studios)
- X-Factor, by Leah Williams, David Baldeon, Carlos Gomez, Israel Silva, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)
- You Brought Me the Ocean, by Alex Sanchez, Julie Maroh, Deron Bennett (DC Comics)
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
- Kipo and The Age of the Wonderbeasts (Dreamworks Animation/Netfix)
- "Obsidian" Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max)
- She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)
- Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)