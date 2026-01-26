$368M Supernatural Thriller Hits #1 on Two Major Streaming Services (& There’s a Big Reason Why)

One of the best horror/thrillers in recent years is a major streaming hit, dominating not one but two of the most popular streaming services. The 2020s has been a strong decade for the genres as a whole, though perhaps a little more mixed on the supernatural side of things. Still, there have been some great movies in that realm, whether wholly original or putting new spins on the classics, from the likes of Weapons to Host to Nosferatu.

The latter of those is also one of the best vampire movies of recent years, but it may not be the best. That honor arguably belongs to Ryan Coogler’s incredible, genre-mashing Sinners, the bluesy, supernatural action thriller, vampire horror, 1920s period piece that became the defining movie of 2025. A success at the box office, making $368 million on a budget of $900-100m, and with critics, it’s continuing to be a hit in 2026: per FlixPatrol, it stands as the #1 movie on Prime Video in the United States, while it’s also the top global movie on HBO Max (and at #3 in the U.S.).

Why Sinners Is Topping The Streaming Charts & Why You Should Watch It

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

A simple answer for Coogler’s movie being at the top of the charts is that it is just a great flick, and one that holds up to multiple rewatches if you’ve already seen it. Sinners‘ cast is uniformly excellent, led by Michael B. Jordan in twin roles but featuring performances from the likes of Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku, to name but two, that threaten to steal the whole thing. It’s a technical masterpiece, but isn’t just a movie that looks and sounds phenomenal, as there’s a strong narrative and a real emotional core here too.

More specifically, though, given the timing of Sinners‘ resurgence to the #1 spot, are the Academy Awards. It became the most-nominated movie in Oscars history last week, with 16 nods. That put it above the previous joint record holders, All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land, and cemented the film not only as a piece of movie history, but one of the frontrunners for Best Picture. Its biggest rival, One Battle After Another, is also surging on streaming, and actually beating Sinners in the U.S., where it’s at #2 on HBO Max (the same spot it holds in the worldwide charts), with The Smashing Machine at #1.

Sinners‘ popularity will likely only continue to grow, especially if it wins Best Picture, which will help cement it as a future classic, especially in the supernatural realm. 2026 also has some major movies that, like Sinners, will aim to put a new spin on an old monster – most notably, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy and Robert Eggers’ Werwulf, the latter of which could, like Sinners, find itself in contention during awards season. But what will be harder is capturing the same feeling that made Coogler’s film into a cultural event, one that, thanks to the Oscars and its prominence on streaming, is still continuing.

