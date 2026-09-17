5 Years Later, Zack Snyder Still Wants to Make a Rick and Morty Movie

For years, Zack Snyder’s name was effectively synonymous with DC, as his DCEU movies truly defined an era. However, things have definitely shifted over the last few years, with James Gunn now at the helm of the newly minted DCU and making it clear that the Snyderverse is over. That hasn’t meant Snyder being absent from DC by any stretch, though. In fact, even with him going years without any involvement in new DC movies, Snyder’s name has continued to remain ever-present, especially within the fanbase, as some are holding out hope that he will return (even Gal Gadot said she would return as Wonder Woman if it was under Snyder’s direction). In addition to the chatter, Snyder himself recently confirmed that he would be interested in a standalone Batman movie if it was The Dark Knight Returns.

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With so much still linking Snyder to DC, it’s no surprise that fans are frequently still heavily associating him with that franchise in particular. Yet, Snyder has expressed interest in myriad other projects over the years—some dating all the way back to the last time he was actively working on a DC movie. Namely, since 2021, Snyder has mentioned wanting to adapt the adult animated sitcom Rick and Morty into a feature film, and although it seemed no progress was being made on that potential project, the filmmaker clearly hasn’t given up hope, as he’s just expressed interest again—this time with an actual Rick and Morty movie already underway, as it so happens.

What Has Zack Snyder Said About a Rick and Morty Movie?

As mentioned, Snyder first began talking about his interest in working on a Rick and Morty movie in 2021. However, this wasn’t a one-off, throwaway comment. In the years since, this has actually come up multiple times, with Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder expressing enthusiasm for Snyder’s idea in 2021 and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealing in 2023 that Snyder had approached him about such a project. Now, years later, this has been brought up once more, in a brand-new interview with Variety. In the interview, which was published just yesterday, Snyder confirmed once again, “I do want to make a Rick and Morty movie. It would be fun.” It’s notable that these conversations have therefore been happening for at least five years, although that doesn’t necessarily bode well for Snyder’s dream project.

It’s possible that something is indeed in the works and these comments are all signs that genuine talks have been had, although currently, there’s not a clear reason to think that’s the case. If anything, even more doubt is being cast on that idea, given that there is actually a Rick and Morty movie currently in development, reportedly—one that, at least in terms of what’s been shared so far, Snyder isn’t involved with. Of course, that could change, or Snyder could secretly be working on an entirely different Rick and Morty movie. At present, we just don’t know, but clearly, Snyder would be very open to the idea if the opportunity presented itself.