Rick and Morty Showrunner Thinks a Zack Snyder Directed Movie Would Be Cool

✖

Rick and Morty's showrunner thinks the idea of a potential movie for the series directed by Zack Snyder would be cool! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is now nearly halfway through its fifth season, and we have seen all kinds of strange episodes and adventures for the titular duo. With so much packed into each episode of the series, the idea of a potential movie for the franchise coming down the pipeline someday is something that producer and showrunner behind the series, Scott Marder, has previously addressed that could be a possibility someday.

Making matters even more enticing was that Zack Snyder recently noted in an interview about his potential interest in directing a Rick and Morty movie. When asked about his reaction to this during a recent interview with Monsters and Critics, Marder revealed that he believed the idea of Snyder directing a Rick and Morty film would be "cool" and praised Snyder's recent work with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, and Army of the Dead on Netflix.

(Photo: Zack Snyder / Adult Swim)

“I think that’s really cool," Marder began in response to the idea of Snyder directing a Rick and Morty movie. "I really enjoyed Army of the Dead. I think he’s in a really cool space of his own right now. I’m excited to see what he’ll do in this Netflix world where people aren’t really interfering with his vision as much.” Marder went on to praise Snyder's complete vision of the Justice League film and noted that while it was longer, he enjoyed it much more than the original.

The idea of Snyder potentially directing a Rick and Morty film first came from an earlier interview in which Snyder addressed directing a pure comedy film, "I don't have like a straight comedy that I can think, you know, that's like wall to wall straight comedy. If I did the Rick and Morty Movie that's probably about the closest I'd get." The idea of Snyder directing animation or a remake of an animated property isn't too far off either as Snyder has also previously mentioned how he'd like to tackle anime such as Dragon Ball Z in the past as well.

As for Rick and Morty, the fifth season is currently airing new episodes Sunday evenings on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. But what do you think of the idea of Zack Snyder directing a Rick and Morty movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Monsters and Critics