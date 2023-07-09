65: Adam Driver's New Sci-Fi Movie Is Already a Hit on Netflix

As a new week gets started, a couple of new movies are making major waves on Netflix. A new original movie, The Out-Laws, has taken over the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, establishing itself as the biggest Netflix film of the weekend. Coming right behind it is a new 2023 sci-fi film starring Adam Driver. 65, which hit theaters earlier this year, is moving up the Netflix charts after its weekend debut.

65 is written and directed by the writers of A Quiet Place, and it follows an astronaut that crash-lands back on Earth during prehistoric times. Driver plays the main character, who has to keep a young passenger safe as they navigate a world crawling with dinosaurs.

While there wasn't a lot of advertising about 65's streaming service debut, the film hit Netflix on Saturday morning and immediately starting moving up the charts. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features 65 in second place, behind only The Out-Laws. Given that it arrived a day later than the Netflix action-comedy, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see 65 rise even higher in the coming days.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!