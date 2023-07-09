65: Adam Driver's New Sci-Fi Movie Is Already a Hit on Netflix
As a new week gets started, a couple of new movies are making major waves on Netflix. A new original movie, The Out-Laws, has taken over the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, establishing itself as the biggest Netflix film of the weekend. Coming right behind it is a new 2023 sci-fi film starring Adam Driver. 65, which hit theaters earlier this year, is moving up the Netflix charts after its weekend debut.
65 is written and directed by the writers of A Quiet Place, and it follows an astronaut that crash-lands back on Earth during prehistoric times. Driver plays the main character, who has to keep a young passenger safe as they navigate a world crawling with dinosaurs.
While there wasn't a lot of advertising about 65's streaming service debut, the film hit Netflix on Saturday morning and immediately starting moving up the charts. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features 65 in second place, behind only The Out-Laws. Given that it arrived a day later than the Netflix action-comedy, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see 65 rise even higher in the coming days.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. The Out-Laws
"When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws."prevnext
2. 65
"After surviving a crash landing, an astronaut and his passenger must outlast the perils of prehistoric Earth to reach their only hope for escape."prevnext
3. Titanic
"On a doomed luxury liner, first-class passenger Rose finds a love to last a lifetime when she falls for penniless artist Jack just as disaster strikes."prevnext
4. White House Down
"When violent mercenaries take over the White House, a Capitol police officer springs into action to save his daughter and get the president to safety."prevnext
5. Nimona
"A knight famed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she's the monster he's sworn to destroy?"prevnext
6. Extraction 2
"Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."prevnext
7. Rush Hour
"A wisecracking LAPD cop grudgingly agrees to keep an eye on a detective flown in from Hong Kong to find a Chinese ambassador's kidnapped daughter."prevnext
8. Run Rabbit Run
"A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter's claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family's painful past."prevnext
9. Annihilation
"When her husband vanishes during a secret mission, biologist Lena joins and expedition into a mysterious region sealed off by the U.S. government."prevnext
10. WHAM!
"Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from '70s best buds to '80s pop icons."prev