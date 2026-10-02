New 21 Jump Street Movie Release Date Confirmed, And It Has a Marvel-Sized Problem

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are officially going back undercover (though maybe not at a school this time?) Over the summer it was announced that Sony Pictures is developing 24 Jump Street, a third entry in the meta comedy franchise based on the 1980s TV series 21 Jump Street, despite the second installment having been released 12 years ago (and been titled 22). It’s now been confirmed that Tatum and Hill will reprise the leading roles of police officers Greg Jenko and Morton Schmidt, with Ice Cube also set to return as the duo’s perpetually angry boss, Captain Dickson. The new film was also given an official release date, though it’s one that may result in a challenging box office run, as 24 Jump Street is now set to compete with one of Hollywood’s most anticipated blockbusters in years, ironically from another franchise Tatum is involved in.

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24 Jump Street is set to release on December 10, 2027. This debut is exactly a week before that of Avengers: Secret Wars, the elaborate superhero crossover meant to conclude the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ongoing “Multiverse Saga.” Setting a previously undated project like 24 Jump Street, itself part of a successfully established franchise, for a premiere so close to the Marvel epic, whose precursor, Avengers: Doomsday, is itself already setting records in advance ticket sales, is a surprising move from Sony Pictures. The decision can be interpreted either as a sign of immense confidence in the smaller scale comedy or a potentially major mistake. If both films make their current dates and are successful, however, it could mark a career highlight for Tatum, who is also part of Doomsday’s immense cast and could very well appear in Secret Wars.

Channing Tatum’s Gambit Could Return in Avengers: Secret Wars

Tatum returns to the MCU in Doomsday in his dream superhero role as X-Man Remy LeBeau/Gambit, after making a hysterical, scene-stealing debut in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. He appears alongside many other characters from the X-Men mythos played by actors such as Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart, reprising their roles from the X-Men film series produced by 20th Century Fox, which Tatum had been previously set to join with a Gambit solo film before that project was abandoned. Doomsday‘s promotional materials suggest that Tatum’s could be one of the larger roles in the film, in which case it wouldn’t be surprising if his story continues in Secret Wars.

Can 24 Jump Street Survive Secret Wars?

Other studios have often avoided having their own big budget projects go up against Disney’s Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar blockbusters, especially the entries in those franchises released around the winter holidays, which have been particularly dominant at the box office. But this year is already seeing some break away from that trend. As has been frequently discussed, Warner Brothers is releasing its own sci-fi epic, Dune: Part Three on the exact same day as Doomsday and Jumanji: Open World will follow them up on Christmas Day.

Many expect the latter film in particular to suffer from the stiff competition, which could be seen as a bad sign for another studio comedy in a similar position like 24 Jump Street. However, the Jump Street films are much better regarded by critics than the recent Jumanji entries and are aimed at adolescent and adult audiences, rather than families or young children, so 24 may be embraced as a more successful bit of lighthearted counter-programming to the sure to be grandiose Secret Wars. The smaller film’s date is definitely still a risk, though speculation has recently been increasing that Secret Wars may itself be delayed, with conflicting reports on whether the complex production has begun filming and if not, when it will do so.

Do you think it’s a good idea for 24 Jump Street to release so close to Avengers: Secret Wars? Discuss in the comments.