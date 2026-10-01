5 Zombie Survivors That Made The Situation Worse By Not Revealing They’d Been Bitten

Since the dawn of the zombie film, there have been rules established for how to deal with an outbreak. The movie that established the horror subgenre also gave it its first rule. In 1968’s Night of the Living Dead, a newscaster is shocked at what he’s forced to report before saying, “Kill the brain, and you kill the ghoul.” In Zombieland, Jesse Eisenberg’s Columbus has a list of clearly established rules to follow, including cardio, the double tap, seatbelts, and checking the back seat. Max Brooks compiled an entire book on the subject. His Zombie Survival Guide gave a detailed set of instructions for what to do when the zombie apocalypse hits. Even the teen-centered Netflix zombie series Daybreak established parameters for how to get by after the world’s gone to hell. Unfortunately, not everyone listens to the most basic rule for how to keep people alive. If you’re bitten by a zombie, don’t hide the bite.

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With Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil dominating the box office and bringing the zombie movie back into focus, we’re going to take a look at some of the worst rulebreakers. In what has become a trope within the genre, whenever a group of survivors gathers, someone is going to try to hide their zombie bite. Dozens of films have included a character who either knowingly hides the bite or fails to recognize the infection, risking everyone else in the group. We’ve narrowed it down to the 5 most egregious offenders. From a flashy franchise’s comic relief destroying his legacy to a crazed father-to-be trying to protect his unborn baby, these five characters were so selfish that they took other survivors down with them.

Sam – The Last of Us

There have been plenty of tragic deaths in zombie films. Sometimes those deaths even had goodbyes. Little Sam in The Last of Us is the former, and the lack of the latter had even more tragic consequences. For anyone who has not yet seen the show or played the game, they focus on a pair of survivors crossing the country to find a cure for a zombie-esque fungal infection. Ellie, Game of Thrones‘ Bella Ramsey, is somehow immune to the effects of the bites, and Joel, Fantastic Four‘s Pedro Pascal, is charged with protecting her on the journey to a medical research outpost to find a cure. Along the way, they meet other survivors, sometimes for the better, but often ending in tragedy.

Henry and his deaf brother Sam, played by Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Montreal Woodard, have to escape Kansas City after Henry collaborated with the controlling FEDRA to source medicine for his brother’s leukemia. They flee the city with Ellie and Joel. During their escape, Sam was bitten. Too young and frightened to tell anyone else, he reveals the bite to Ellie after everyone had gone to sleep. Instead of immediately telling Joel and his brother, and misunderstanding her immunity, she cuts her palm and rubs her blood into the open wound. The next morning, the boy has turned and attacks Ellie. Forcing Henry to shoot his now-turned brother. The weight of what he had just done is too much; Joel tries to stop him, but he turns the gun on himself.

Not all of this could have been avoided had Sam revealed his bite sooner, but ultimately he’s a child. A frightened child will hide a situation they think will make someone angry with them. Ellie, however, was being naive and stupid. She’s lived in that world long enough to know that when someone’s bitten, no matter how immune you may be personally, you quarantine that person. If she had done the responsible thing, yes, Henry would have become a wreck, but he would have at least gotten to say goodbye and potentially avoided his crushing fate.

Byrdflough – Zombie Strippers

The 2008 horror comedy Zombie Strippers features probably the most egregious example of someone willfully hiding their bite and then doing something stupid. In the film, the government has developed a virus to reanimate dead Marines to keep their troop levels up across multiple wars. As it usually does, the virus escapes from the lab. The Z squad, including a soldier named Byrdflough, shows up to kill the infected. The name is pronounced “bird flu,” a warning for anyone who thought a movie called Zombie Strippers was going to be subtle. The soldier is bitten and immediately abandons his mission in a wasted act of self-preservation.

After fleeing the lab with his bite, the soldier stumbles into an alley behind a strip club and completes the transformation into a zombie. Zombie Byrdflough then enters the club and attacks Kat, played by Jenna Jameson. Here is where Zombie Strippers adds its unique take on the zombie plague. Their virus affects women differently than men, letting them retain intelligence and their physical coordination. Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Robert Englund plays the sleazy club owner who notices Kat is making more money than usual and sends her back onstage.

This movie was released at the height of zombify-everything culture after the success of Zack Snyder and James Gunn’s Dawn of the Dead remake. The parody actually had quite a bit of solid satire. The running joke is that in the course of the night, Kat is making more money than the other girls. This leads the other dancers to purposefully get turned into zombies to increase their earnings. The problems pile up when the dancers start biting customers in the champagne room. Essko covers it up by stashing victims in the basement cages until they escape and overrun the building.

In keeping with the strip club theme, no one in this movie makes the right decision. Byrdflough selfishly hides his bite and infects the strip club. The greedy club owner crosses over into villain territory, knowingly hiding infected customers to keep the secret. The dancers are just trying to get by, but the club in Zombie Strippers really needs to be shut down for health code violations.

Lloyd Jefferson Wayne – Resident Evil: Extinction

The pre-Zach Cregger Resident Evil film series featured many non-game additions to the universe. One of them was Mike Epps’ undeniably charismatic Lloyd Jefferson Wayne. The hustler had made his way through Raccoon City sporting a pair of custom gold-plated .44 Magnum Desert Eagles he was more than happy to flash. The Desert Eagle was the most powerful handgun you could obtain in the game Resident Evil 2. The comic relief was welcome in the otherwise tense affair. We ultimately root for him for his surprising loyalty and support.

That’s probably why his betrayal in Resident Evil: Extinction was so shocking. In the film, the survivors are scouring the wasteland that is Las Vegas for fuel and supplies when L.J. is bitten. He hides the bite and ultimately turns, biting Carlos, The Mummy‘s Oded Fehr. Carlos, unlike L.J., accepts his fate, then loads the tanker they were driving with dynamite and plows into the zombie horde. The resulting explosion clears a path for Milla Jovovich’s Alice to enter an Umbrella facility while Claire and the remaining survivors escape. L.J. not revealing his bite was a trope, but taking Oded Fehr from us is unforgivable.

Luda & Andre – Dawn of the Dead

Something was in the air in 2004, and it may have been a zombie virus. Two films reignited the zombie genre when Zack Snyder and James Gunn’s remake of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead and Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg’s Shaun of the Dead hit cinemas within months of each other. Dawn of the Dead features one of the most memorable examples of someone hiding an infection, proving how far some people go to protect their family. The film establishes how important divulging infection is early on when Frank is bitten while helping survivors reach the mall. The group realizes what is going to happen, and Frank calmly agrees to be isolated. He gets a few more minutes with his daughter, and she gets the peace of mind in saying goodbye. When he dies and subsequently returns in a nod to Roger from Romero’s Dawn, Kenneth shoots him in the head. Firmly establishing protocol.

Mekhi Phifer and Inna Korobkina play expecting parents Andre and Luda in the movie. When they arrive at the mall, Luda is scratched, but seems fine. The couple hides the wound. Andre is afraid the group will kill Luda and his unborn child if they discover the infection. As her infection progresses, he hides her in the maternity store, restraining her as she deteriorates. As she’s giving birth, no-nonsense Norma, character actor Jayne Eastwood, walks in, sees the zombified mother, and naturally shoots her. Norma is then shot by Andre. She manages to return fire before succumbing to her injuries, killing Andre. In what is cited as the remake’s most twisted gift to the horror canon, Sarah Polley’s Ana and the rest of the survivors are forced to deal with Luda’s undead baby.

Of all the people who hid infections, Andre is probably the most delusional, yet understandable. He is not a stupid man; at every point along the way, he knows that the baby is coming out wrong. And he loves it anyway. Is it unholy and disturbing? Yes. Is it the kind of unspeakable love you can expect from a parent no matter what their child looks like or ailments they suffer upon birth? Also, yes. But someone has to draw a line at zombie babies.

Bryan – Resident Evil

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Zach Cregger’s smash hit Resident Evil may be the most recent movie on the list, but it’s also the film that leaned into the trope the hardest. The movie follows a medical courier named Bryan trying to get a priority package from a small town to Raccoon City on a wintry night. As Bryan progresses, he encounters increasingly gruesome virus-infected monsters. For anyone who hasn’t seen the movie, there will be spoilers from here. While trying to traverse a blocked tunnel, he encounters what looks like a little girl who is mid-infection, still in control of her faculties. The control doesn’t last. The frightened girl’s face splits open like a Las Plagas host from Resident Evil 4, and she bites him.

The girl had just revealed she had been bitten on her foot before transforming. Deep down, Bryan already knows what this means, but has his hope restored just as quickly. He is almost immediately picked up by a covert ops agent and a scientist from Umbrella. It turns out that Bryan has been carrying the key to producing a cure. Well, the backup key. That then becomes Bryan’s motivator: get the final element of the cure to the hospital and save himself. He ultimately does make it to the lab. It’s Resident Evil. There’s always a lab. But Bryan, acting in self-preservation, doesn’t disclose that he’s been bitten, and by this point the transformations have begun.

Just as a cure is synthesized, he crosses the point of no return, and much like the girl, he can still process what’s around him, but there is a growing monster within him that puts a stop to his chances of making it out unscathed. The put-upon lead had tried to do right by every person he encountered and couldn’t cross the finish line. Not only does he not save himself, but Bryan’s selfishness also sentences all of humanity to a grisly fate. Resident Evil rides a zombie movie trope into a controversially bleak ending.

Is there a character we missed? Let us know who you think is the best example of the zombie apocalypse survivor hiding their bite trope in the comments below.