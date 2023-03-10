65 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Rotten Tomatoes has revealed the score for 65, the new action-horror movie starring Adam Driver. The results are...not great. With 29 reviews counted so far, the movie has 31% positive reviews. Audiences are responding better than critics are, but there's still a lot of room for improvement, with a 59% audience rating. The film, from the writers of A Quiet Place, centers on Driver as an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet, and discovers that he is not alone.

While speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis ahead of 65's theatrical debut, Driver alluded to the experience of the pandemic as a reason people might be more drawn to a story about strangers looking out for another another.

"Maybe the idea of 'found family' is something that are resonating with over facing this big thing like COVID, maybe," Driver said. "With COVID it's this invisible thing, which makes it a different level of terrifying. But it's an enemy that there's no precedent for, which is exactly what these people in our story find themselves facing. They couldn't be from a more diverse background, and they are facing this common enemy that they have not seen before. And they've lost people in different areas, and grief is kind of the thing that binds them together and inevitably gives them hope."

So maybe that's something, this idea of families that you have, but also these found families that you acquire," he continued. "It's always kind of a resonant theme, I think."

Originally, 65 was going to hit the big screen on April 28, 2023. But, now the movie will try its hand at a March 10, 2023 release date. It's a part of the ever-revolving carousel of movie dates as theaters still try to navigate the COVID-19 landscape.

In particular, 65 has had five different release dates. Originally, the sci-fi picture was supposed to roll into movie houses on May 13, 2022. Of course, things had to be pushed to April 29, 2022. Then, April 14, of 2023, before getting deposited a week later before the most recent change in September.

65 also stars Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman (so, there will be at least a bit of human contact in this space-based thriller). It's also produced by Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi. The film is a co-production between Columbia Pictures, Bron Creative, Raimi Productions, and Beck/Woods. 65 is in theaters now.