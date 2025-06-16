7 Awesome Moments You Forgot About in Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel’s Phase Three had some of the biggest moments in the history of the franchise, and fans couldn’t get enough of it. Obviously, Avengers: Infinity War was the beginning of a two-part finale, and it swept through society, becoming a pop-culture phenomenon of epic proportions. Since the film brought together so many beloved characters for one intense reason, it was relatively easy to build hype for it. Avengers: Infinity War was a major success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), grossing over $640 million worldwide in just its opening weekend.

Central to the success of Infinity War? It brought a massive cast of characters together, giving them a reason to fight together. Fans loved it, and many scenes became instant memes, including one of T’Challa ordering a shield for Captain America. It’s been seven years since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, and while the film’s biggest highs and lows are easily remembered, many other details have fallen by the wayside. Given how it seemed like every character had a moment, it’s safe to say that there was a lot tucked into Avengers: Infinity War. So let’s celebrate a few of those awesome moments.

1) Ned Leeds Jumping Into Distraction Mode for Peter

Every superhero needs a best friend, especially when the situation calls for an immediate distraction. This scene happens pretty early in Avengers: Infinity War, as the Q-Ship is coming into range, triggering Peter’s spider senses seconds before the general public notices. Unfortunately, Peter and Ned are clearly on a school bus, so it’s not exactly the easiest place for Spider-Man to sneak out of. Enter the best friend, Ned. When the request is made, he doesn’t even hesitate.

It may seem like a small thing, but think about it. Ned instantly moved into action, with barely enough time to process what was needed of it. In the span of a few breaths, he decided on the best way to distract the bus of students. Likewise, his lack of hesitation speaks volumes about his faith in Peter to save the day (and survive doing so). He doesn’t waste any time or breathe on wishing the hero luck.

2) Hulk Embarrassing Tony “In Front of the Wizard”

As Thanos’ Black Order descends on New York to take the Time Stone, Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong, Iron Man, and Hulk come together to stop them. However, it seems that they actually don’t have a Hulk. The scene plays out pretty comedically, despite the tension in the air, as Banner tries and fails to transform into Hulk. What’s more interesting is that the Hulk makes a point of shouting “No” before retreating again, making further attempts useless.

The whole thing may be tinted with a lighter tone, but it has interesting implications. For starters, viewers don’t get to see the Hulk for the rest of the film, he’s officially tapped out. That one fight with Thanos put him down for the count, and he’s not looking for a reprisal. This removed one of the strongest fighters from the team, but also made the stakes clear. If Thanos can frighten the likes of Hulk, the team has a very dangerous path ahead of them.

3) Captain America’s Entrance

Some heroes have style, and Captain America is absolutely one of them. Every entrance he’s made into the MCU has been memorable, and he’s got more than his fair share of quotable moments. In Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America arguably has one of the best entrances, but because it’s so understated, it might have slipped viewers’ minds.

It all begins with Vision and Wanda, whose romantic weekend is being rudely interrupted by the Black Order. Things were looking pretty rough for a moment until Captain America dramatically appeared behind a passing train. It was at that moment that everyone breathed easier, knowing that the Cap was here to save the day. Honestly, we have to assume that Wanda and Vision felt just as relieved, if not more so.

4) Peter Dinklage’s Appearance

One might think that with a production as big as Avengers: Infinity War, there was no way they could pull off any major secrets about casting. Yet they consistently went above and beyond in keeping spoilers from releasing to the public. One of the biggest surprises to the audience was Peter Dinklage’s cameo, which Marvel had somehow kept locked down tight.

The moment that Thor reached out to Eitri, King of the Dwarves, was such a dramatic reveal because fans had no idea it was coming and it set the tone for this entire scene. Eitri’s pain was clear, both emotionally and physically, yet he rose above it to help give Thor a weapon that could enact revenge on Thanos. Honestly, there are a dozen other moments worth mentioning in this one scene, so it’s worth going back and watching again.

5) “Kick Names, Take Ass”

The Guardians of the Galaxy have long been known for their more comedic tone in the MCU. While there’s no denying the vital and heartbreaking role they played in Avengers: Infinity War, some characters helped to provide lighter moments in this otherwise darker film. Most fans probably best remember Drax’s attempt to be invisible, but that was just the start. Another iconic moment is Peter Quill mistakenly not realizing that Missouri is on Earth (slip-up, or a sign of his time out in space?).

Mantis’ character repeatedly found little light moments to tuck into the film, with many of them happening in the background. For example, when Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Peter Quill are arguing on the planet Titan, Mantis can be seen playing around in the background, enjoying the gravitational anomalies. She also wins the award for the silliest quote, “Kick names, take ass.” Well, at least she tried!

6) Repeating Utilization of Silence

The entire library of MCU soundtracks are a thing of beauty; however, Avengers: Infinity War proves that sometimes, silence is the best answer. There are several scenes throughout the series that are utterly silent, with no sound and no music. It punctuates the film, forcing viewers to take note, as the unnatural feeling signifies the wrongness that is about to happen.

Notably, three scenes stand out for their silence. The first happens surprisingly early in Infinity War, with the Marvel credits. The Marvel logo has been a fun part of the MCU for years, playing that iconic music and showcasing clips from all over the franchise. While those clips remained, the music was notably absent, giving an eerie silence to the scene. It primes viewers for the impact of what happens next.

Next, there was another dreadful moment of silence in the Sanctum Sanctorum. It happened after Tony and Doctor Strange had spent a few moments grandstanding and posturing. Things were finally starting to feel real, a plan was being made, and then silence. This silence was punctuated with small movements, such as the shifting of Doctor Strange’s hair. Something wicked this way comes.

Finally, the third major beat of intentional silence happens the moment before everything goes downhill for the Avengers, the calm before the storm. It’s one of the final scenes, with an eerie silence falling over Wakanda before Thanos appears. The absence of sound allows for one phrase to ring out loud, despite its quiet utterance: “He’s here.”

7) Nick Fury’s Final Moment

Some people might consider it cheating to include a moment from the post-credit scenes, but this layered moment is worth digging into. The scene begins with Nick Fury and Maria Hill desperately trying to understand what’s going on with the Avengers (clearly, they got left out of this loop). Unfortunately, they’re mobilizing right around the time of Thanos’ snap. It begins with a car crash, as one by one, the residents of New York turn to dust. Others follow, including Maria Hill.

We all know what happens next, as Nick Fury likewise gets blipped. However, it’s what he does in these final moments that is so noteworthy. Remember, Fury has no idea what is going on; for all he knows, he’s about to die and never come back. So his last action on this Earth, as far as he’s aware, is to call out for another hero. Calling for backup isn’t something Fury does lightly, so this action in itself carries a lot of weight. Ultimately, when everything went wrong, Nick Fury called Captain Marvel, trusting her to come in, understand the situation, and save the day.

Captain Marvel may be a bit of a contentious character; fans either love her or hate her, but this moment was everything to her fans. It signaled the arrival of their favorite hero, and in a pretty drastic fashion. It’s hard to ignore the impact this scene could have.

Avengers: Infinity War is available to stream on Disney+.