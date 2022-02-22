Avengers: Infinity War’s Peter Dinklage Teases MCU Return in Thor: Love and Thunder

As it turns out, fans likely haven’t seen the last of Eitri, King of the Dwarves and the last remaining resident of Nidavellir. In a recent interview with Empire in support of his latest film Cyrano, Peter Dinklage heavily hinted at his character’s return in the fourth Thor film due out later this summer.

“Well, there’s another Thor movie there, isn’t there? Coming out that Taika’s directed. But, I didn’t say anything. I didn’t say anything,” the actor told the magazine. “If you die in a Marvel movie, doesn’t mean it’s your last Marvel movie. That’s the crazy thing, it doesn’t matter. Somebody could make a TV—now, there’s TV shows. It’s Marvel World, we’re just all part of it.”

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eitri helped Thor (Chris Hemsworth) forge Stormbreaker, the weapon that’d ultimately decapitate Thanos (Josh Brolin). With a new Thor: Love and Thunder LEGO set showing off a new goat-powered boat, there’s no telling just how Eitri could be involved in this next cosmic adventure.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi said of Love and Thunder. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.