7 Years After the Last Sequel, New Rambo Movie From Cult Action Director Shares First Details & Cast

The Rambo franchise has been a series that simply won’t be put down, like the man himself, the series that began with 1982’s First Blood has evolved from a dramatic reflection of veterans in America to a blood-soaked action extravaganza. Across five films, Sylvester Stallone’s take on the character kicked ass and caused countless explosions, and even when it seemed like his journey was over, there was always one more movie. The most recent film in the series was 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood, and now, even that’s no longer true, as the next entry has started filming.

Simply titled John Rambo, the latest entry in the series arrives with two major distinctions: Stallone will no longer be playing the part of the title character, and the clock is being turned back. Noah Centineo of Warfare and the upcoming Street Fighter will take on the iconic role, revealing the origin story of the “one-man fighting force.” Perhaps even more exciting is the presence that will be behind the camera, as Sisu and Sisu: Road to Revenge filmmaker Jalmari Helander will direct the new movie. With production now underway, a first look at the movie has officially been released, along with confirmation of the rest of the cast.

John Rambo Prequel Movie Confirms Cast as Filming Starts

According to the press release from Lionsgate, Millennium Media, and AGBO, John Rambo takes audiences back, years before the events of First Blood, diving deep into the roots and experiences that forged one of the big screen’s most enduring and complex characters. The film’s screenplay is written by Black Adam scribes Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (who previously worked with Centineo on the DC film). Production on the movie will take place across Thailand, including filming in Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Kanchanaburi.

The production for John Rambo also revealed the ensemble cast that will join Centineo in the film, including cast including yao (Sinners), Jason Tobin (A Thousand Blows), Quincy Isaiah (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Jefferson White (Yellowstone), and Tayme Thapthimthong (The White Lotus).

“When I was eleven, I saw First Blood for the first time, and it changed my life,” Director Jalmari Helander said in a statement. “Rambo wasn’t just a film to me—it stayed with me growing up and was a defining influence on why I wanted to become a filmmaker. As we begin production on the origin of John Rambo, we’re going back to the beginning. This is Rambo stripped down, raw, and real—a survival story about endurance, persistence, and lost innocence. It’s an honor to shape this next chapter with deep respect for the character and the legacy, and to bring audiences the start of John Rambo’s journey.”

Angela Russo-Otstot, Producer, AGBO, added, “It’s a rare opportunity to revisit one of our favorite characters and a privilege to place him in the gifted hands of Noah and Jalmari. If these first days of photography have taught us anything, it’s that John Rambo is going to be a powerful and resonant chapter of this beloved canon.”

Producers Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon said: “As we go back to tell John Rambo’s origin story, we’re very mindful of the character’s legacy. Jalmari approaches the film with discipline, and Noah brings not only the physical commitment but the deep understanding of the character’s core beliefs and motivations that the role demands. They’re a powerful combination.”

Fans of the Rambo franchise may come away from this news disappointed that the series has moved beyond Stallone in the role; however, it’s worth noting that with Helander at the helm, the series is clearly in good hands. His two Sisu movies have been major hits that satisfied action fans, with the two films having a 94% and 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, which is higher than any of the Rambo films.