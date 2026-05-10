A Forgotten Fantasy Movie That Pits Daredevil Against Superman Is Now Streaming on Peacock

It’s not often that Marvel and DC crossover, but a few actors have helped bridge the gap between Marvel and DC by starring together in the same films. One such instance of that came in 2007, when Daredevil and Superman were brought together for a fantasy movie that has mostly been forgotten, but fans can now rediscover it on Peacock.

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Years before stepping into their famous superhero roles as Marvel’s Daredevil and DC’s Superman, Charlie Cox and Henry Cavill starred together in the DC-rated fantasy film Stardust. Directed by Matthew Vaughn and also starring Claire Danes, Ricky Gervais, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert De Niro, the 2007 fantasy film is based on Neil Gaiman’s 1999 novel, initially published by DC Comics as a four-issue comic mini-series. The movie, which was overlooked upon its release in favor of other 2007 blockbusters, started streaming on Peacock on May 1st and centers around a love conflict that transforms from a simple quest to win a shallow affection into a journey of profound self-discovery and true love.

Stardust Is a Fantasy Hidden Gem

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Stardust is an absolute hidden gem fantasy movie. The film stars Cox as Tristan Thorn, a young man attempting to win the affection of Victoria. After challenging her current suitor, Cavill’s Humphrey, to a duel and failing, he crosses a forbidden wall into a magical realm to retrieve a fallen star in order to win his beloved’s hand. When he discovers the star is actually a woman hunted by witches seeking eternal youth and princes fighting for the throne, he vows to protect her, discovering his own hidden heritage and true love along the way.

Stardust has everything you could want from a fantasy film, including a unique magical world in Stormhold, a fairytale romance, and a whimsical, swashbuckling quest focusing on romance, magic, and adventure similar to The Princess Bride. It’s charming and romantic, but at the same time delivers a perfect balance of adventure that keeps the story moving and engaging. Stardust also does a pretty great job at bringing the world to life, featuring imaginative, well-designed sets and a magical, fairy-tale atmosphere that makes Stormhold feel tangible. The movie, which holds a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% critic score and an even higher 86% audience rating, is a fun, easy-to-watch, comforting fantasy film that still holds up and is still fun even after multiple rewatches.

What’s New on Peacock?

Stardust is far from the only movie freshly streaming on Peacock this month. May has already brought dozens of new titles to the NBCUniversal streamer, ranging from Dirty Dancing to The Mummy. Other recent arrivals include 50 First Dates, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Galaxy Quest, Pulp Fiction, and Zero Dark Thirty, with even more great titles set to be added throughout May. On May 21st, Peacocks is scheduled to add Wicked, followed by a string of Quentin Tarantino films on May 22nd and The Strangers: Chapter 1 on May 30th.

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