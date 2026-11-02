A New Marvel Movie From Ryan Reynolds Will Revive a Cult X-Men Team, According to New Rumor

Ryan Reynolds seems to love Wolverine nearly as much as his onscreen character Deadpool does, and it’s probably because they’re both Canadian. Continuing along those lines, Reynolds may very well be working on yet another superhero project to make the great white north proud, namely Alpha Flight. Created initially as X-Men rivals and ultimately made to be for Canada what the Avengers were to the United States, they’re a team whose leader, Guardian, literally wears a costume based on the red-and-white maple leaf flag. Their creator, British-born and Canadian-raised John Byrne, never particularly liked them all that much, but Reynolds seems like he might be the guy to imbue some real Canadian pride into the MCU.

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The new rumor about Reynolds and Alpha Flight comes from Cartier Films, which notes a project based on the team is being written by Reynolds, but also suggests that this could be folded into Deadpool 4, given the vast difference in name recognition. Guardians of the Galaxy at one time suggested fans would buy into a team new to them based on trust in Marvel; Eternals made everyone reconsider that proposition. Alpha Flight, however, can serve an important function in the post-Secret Wars universe.

Alpha Flight Was Wolverine’s Team Before the X-Men

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL STUDIOS

Though we’ve previously heard that Marvel wants to stick with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for as long as is viable, it’s simply not feasible for him to actually keep doing the role until he’s 90. Nor for him to look twice as old as the rest of the rebooted team when he’s meant to look younger than his age. If the universe is getting a fresh start, Alpha Flight is a different way to introduce the next Wolverine. The team first appeared in Uncanny X-Men in the late ’70s, attempting to retrieve Logan from the X-Men. Byrne never intended them to last much longer than temporary opponents, but his own popularity with readers caused Marvel to promote them to their own series — one Byrne never found particularly interesting.

In the movie universe, that idea sounds not unlike the way Deadpool 2 treated X-Force, as a team set up to be defeated. Reynolds absolutely could go that direction as a writer; self-deprecating jokes about Canadian governmental superheroes practically write themselves. He has also said Deadpool makes a better supporting character in a team than a solo lead, and putting over the hometown heroes would be one way to do that. Alpha Flight’s primary members feature somewhat stereotypical Canada/Northern forest land inspired names like Snowbird, Aurora, Shaman, Sasquatch, and Northstar. A new Wolverine actor would ideally be Canadian as well — Hugh Jackman is great with accents, but we all ultimately know he’s Australian, especially with Deadpool doing fourth-wall-breaking quips about the actors’ real lives.

A new Wolverine could presumably debut in the new — and actually announced — X-Men movie, possibly as the big post-credits tease, and then have the Alpha Flight part of his backstory filled in in whatever project Reynolds’ rumored script turns out to be. As of this pre-Doomsday moment, Deadpool and Wolverine still live in the Fox X-Men universe, or at least a version of it. The nature of Deadpool allows him to stay as Reynolds, give or take a fully suited stunt double, as long as he wants, and to leap between universes. If Deadpool 4 is to introduce a team to the main MCU, however, Wade Wilson is going to have to make some changes. Maybe that’s what his big scene with Thor will turn out to be.

Would you rather see Alpha Flight with or without Deadpool onscreen? Fly into comments with your thoughts.