Deadpool & Wolverine: Chris Hemsworth Jokes About Why Thor Is Crying

With an astronomical performance at the box office and jaw-dropping cameo appearances, Deadpool & Wolverine has left fans with a lot to talk about. One of the biggest questions surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it plot point, where Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) can be seen cradling an injured Deadpool at some point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. While we have no idea at this point what the long-term plan is for that storyline, Hemsworth is hinting at what it could entail. Hemsworth retweeted Reynolds’ post confirming “I know why Thor was crying.I can’t unknow it,” indicating that he might also be aware of the answer.

“I can keep secrets too,” Hemsworth wrote.

I can keep secrets too 🤫 https://t.co/dQDDOeMnii — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 2, 2024

Why Is Thor in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Thor’s cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine appears to be brought to life with archival footage from 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, with Deadpool being brought in to digitally replace Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Speaking to ComicBook prior to Deadpool & Wolverine‘s release, Hemsworth offered his first reaction to the cameo, praising the “interconnected nature” of being a part of the franchise.

“It’s really cool,” Hemsworth says in our interview, which you can check out above. “You kind of forget and be like, ‘Oh, cool! I’m part of the team. They’re talking about me!’ when I’m not in it. I mean, that whole world is really cool to be a part of, and any time each other… I think it’s what makes it all really cool is the interconnected nature of it.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

