Deadpool Solo Movies Are Officially Done as Ryan Reynolds Confirms MCU Future Plans

It would appear that Ryan Reynolds is ready to hang up his red spandex—sort of. At least in a leading man sort of way. And that’s definitely news to fans, especially on the precipice of the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, as well as the impending focus that will be placed on the X-Men as Marvel’s Multiverse Saga reaches its conclusion in the next few years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It certainly feels like big news that Reynolds is ready to relegate Deadpool to a supporting character, especially considering all of the time, effort, and energy that went into Deadpool’s cinematic creation in the first place; it took years for him to convince studios that the notorious anti-hero deserved his own film, especially one that would carry an R rating. But now that it’s been a decade since the first Deadpool film hit theaters, it looks like Reynolds is done being the star of the show—an opinion he detailed to Today.

It’s Anyone’s Guess What Comes Next for Deadpool

When asked what comes next for the character, Reynolds said, “I have some stuff written, but I don’t think I’m ever going to center [Deadpool] again. He’s a supporting character. He’s a guy that’s great in a group.” What, exactly, Reynolds has planned for the upcoming Deadpool projects is anyone’s guess. But with Marvel shifting their focus to the X-Men in the coming years, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him popping up in those stories, considering his proximity to the group (despite being in a different timeline).

The last time that audiences saw Deadpool in a main character capacity was in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Hugh Jackman, which went on to be one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time. In this film, Deadpool’s life comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority, more commonly known as the TVA, attempts to recruit him to help protect the multiverse. But instead of taking up the offer to join the “real” MCU, he links up with a variant of Wolverine to protect his own universe from a terrifying existential threat. It’s campy, hyper-violent, and absolutely foul-mouthed—exactly what fans of Deadpool were hoping for (and want more of).

What are your thoughts on Deadpool no longer being a main character? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to head over to the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other Marvel fans.