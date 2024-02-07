A Quiet Place: Day One Official Trailer Released

The official trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One reveals how the world went quiet. The third film in the A Quiet Place franchise goes back to the very beginning to show how the creatures that hunt through noise came to our planet, and the chaos and carnage that happened in the opening moments of their arrival. Joining A Quiet Place: Day One are Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou, with Michael Sarnoski boarding the flick as director. The opening moments of the trailer show John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's characters from the previous A Quiet Day movies, counting down from Day 471 to Day 1. You can watch the trailer in the video abo e.

The film was initially supposed to be directed by Mud director Jeff Nichols. In October 2021, however, Nichols departed the project. Sarnoski was brought on to replace him last year, following the success of Pig. When Krasinski first revealed that he wouldn't be directing the prequel, he said that Nichols was his first choice to take over.

"Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff," Krasinski told Empire in 2022. "I think he's one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate. It's exactly the sort of paints we're painting with in A Quiet Place – very organic characters you fall in love with. So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon. I pitched him my story, he's gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I'm so thrilled. He's actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can't wait to see him shoot this thing."