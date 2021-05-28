A Quiet Place Part II Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

The review embargo on A Quiet Place Part II finally lifted this morning, after the film was delayed more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the John Krasinski is already a hit with the critics. With 35 reviews posted to Rotten Tomatoes the sequel is currently sitting at an 89% fresh rating, just below 2018's original film which landed a 96% Certified Fresh rating with over 380 reviews. The Critical Consensus for A Quiet Place Part II reads: "A nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart. Read critic reviews"

After several changes in the film's release date, the highly anticipated sequel was moved up from a September 2021 release date to next week, May 27. It was also previously confirmed by ViacomCBS that they were shortening the theatrical window for all Paramount Pictures releases going forward, meaning that new movies would play on the big screen for a limited amount of time and after that window expires would be immediately available for streaming on the freshly launched Paramount+ streaming service. It was confirmed at the time that A Quiet Place Part II would debut on the service 45 days after its theatrical debut, which would mean it will stream on July 12.

John Krasinski returns as both director and co-star for the film which picks up after the events of the first film but also includes some prequel elements. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe return as the Abbott family.

“I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car," Krasinski previously told CinemaBlend "That's true. Like when I was explaining to her on set all the things that were going to happen and I said, ‘You're going to hit this stunt man, that car is going to come three feet from you and then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,' her face fell and she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles.’ That's a real bus, and that bus hits that car and all that is totally real.”

It was previously reported that Paramount had put a spin-off movie into development on a spin-off movie. At the time it was said that would Krasinski would not return with this third installment bringing in acclaimed director Jeff Nichols who previously directed features like Mud, Loving, Midnight Special, and Take Shelter. All that's known about the story is that it's based on an original idea by Krasinski.