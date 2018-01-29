New ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ TV Spot Airs During Grammy Awards

A brand new spot for Disney’s latest epic played during the Grammy Awards, offering viewers a new look at the evil forces at play in A Wrinkle In Time.

The new preview for the film, based on the novel of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle, shows a better look at the Man With Red Eyes, or Red, teasing the appearance of the evil telepathic entity known as IT, and even a glimpse at film’s big bad; The Black Thing. Check it out in the video above.

A Wrinkle In Time focuses on Murry children Meg (Storm Reid) and Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe) as they attempt to rescue their father (Chris Pine) from the aforementioned forces. They are joined by Meg’s classmate Calvin O’Keefe (Levi Miller).

They are aided on their journey by the Mrs. Ws, consisting of Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), three ancient beings who have helped fight against the Black Thing for billions of years.

While we’ve seen the protagonists and their allies as they embark on a quest to rescue Dr. Murry after he’s figured out a way to travel through time and space instantaneously, the villains of the film have only been alluded to.

But now viewers get their first look at Michael Peña as Red, the possessed personification of the infectious hive mind known as IT. It seems like he’ll be perfect in the role, being able to switch from affable and helpful to menacing and manipulative at the drop of a dime.

We also get a better sense of the Black Thing, the greater evil that the Murrys and Calvin will be fighting in the movie. Given that it’s an all-encompassing evil that exists more as a concept than a being, we’re pretty curious to see how it plays out in the new movie.

A Wrinkle In Time could be the next big Disney franchise if its successful, kicking off a new world based on the many stories written by L’Engle. The movie premieres in theaters on March 9th.