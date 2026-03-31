A24’s Backrooms Trailer Opens the Door to A Whole New World of Horror

Movie studios have shown it’s possible to turn just about anything into a film. Over the years, there have been projects based on novels, comic books, video games, toy lines, and more. This summer, A24 is taking a stab at bringing a YouTube web series to the big screen with the new horror film Backrooms. Directed by Kane Parsons, the movie is based on Parsons’ series of the same name (which itself was inspired by creepypasta that originated on 4chan). About a month ago, A24 unveiled the first Backrooms teaser, giving horror fans a taste of what they can expect. With the film’s release date fast approaching, it’s time for the next wave of marketing to begin.

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In what’s proven to be a busy day for trailers (new looks at Supergirl and Masters of the Universe also came out today), A24 released the official Backrooms trailer. The preview sheds more light on the story, focusing on Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character discovering the Backrooms in a furniture store. Watch the trailer in the space below:

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Can Backrooms Be A24’s Next Big Horror Hit?

A24 has a versatile library that includes everything from coming-of-age dramedies to multiversal sci-fi action films, but horror is probably the genre cinephiles most associate with the studio. Over the years, A24 has established itself as a home for creative horror movies that combine compelling, character-driven storytelling with genre thrills. Several of the studio’s horror films have been very memorable experiences for fans, so it bodes well for Backrooms that A24 saw potential in the project and picked it up. Adding to the intrigue is the talent in front of the camera, with Oscar nominees Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve (who is coming off last year’s Sentimental Value) headlining the cast.

The film’s synopsis notes “A therapist ventures into an otherworldly dimension in search of her missing patient.” Based on the footage that’s been shown, it’s reasonable to assume that Ejiofor is portraying the patient, while Reinsve’s character is the therapist. The new Backrooms trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the overall narrative, but there’s enough there to get the general gist of the story. Ejiofor’s character becomes enamored with the Backrooms upon his discovery and, in an effort to prove he isn’t crazy, he continues to venture to the dimension to record his findings and bring back proof of its existence. As one might expect given the supernatural nature of the Backrooms, things aren’t what they seem, though the trailer smartly keeps many of those mysteries intact. We don’t really get a sense of what Ejiofor’s character encounters during his trips to the Backrooms.

The feature-length version of Backrooms is said to be loosely based on the web series, so those familiar with Parsons’ YouTube work should not expect a 1:1 adaptation, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. Backrooms is aiming to be a bit more experimental and thought-provoking than a standard horror movie, but feature film is obviously a very different media than web shorts, so the concept has been expanded to fit the demands of a full-length narrative structure. That said, Parsons seems to have done a great job of translating the famous Backrooms aesthetic for the movie, transporting viewers to unsettling locations consisting of mazes of empty rooms. It looks like the movie will be able to honor its source material while also putting its own spin on things to keep the premise fresh.

It’ll be interesting to see how Backrooms fares when it opens in late May. The summer movie season will be in full swing by then, with The Mandalorian and Grogu premiering a week prior, and several high-profile titles on deck for June. The best-case scenario for Backrooms might be the same fate as Iron Lung, the indie sci-fi horror film from YouTuber Markiplier that grossed $52 million against a budget of $2-3 million. Obviously, A24 wants Backrooms to fare well in theaters, but they’re positioning the movie more as counterprogramming for horror fans. In a sea of major studio tentpoles, Backrooms could stand out more for its target audiences, propelling it to success — especially if word of mouth is strong.