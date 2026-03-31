DC’s Full Supergirl Trailer Released, and It Might Be Even Better Than James Gunn’s Superman

The official trailer for Supergirl has arrived, offering the best look yet at the new DC Universe movie. Ever since Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El drunkenly stumbled into her cousin’s Fortress of Solitude in James Gunn’s Superman, there to collect her dog, Krypto, there’s been plenty of anticipation for her solo outing. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella) and written by Ana Nogueira (who has also been hired to pen the DCU’s Wonder Woman reboot), and will adapt Tom King’s story Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the plot of which, based on the trailer, is being quite closely followed.

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The first teaser for Supergirl whetted the appetite, but now DC has released a much bigger trailer, and suffice to say, it looks pretty darn great. Check out the full Supergirl trailer below:

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There’s a lot in there to unpack. It’s clear the main story will be Kara helping Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), the young girl from the trailer, in the battle against the movie’s villains: Krem of the Yellow Hills and the Brigands, a merciless group of space pirates. There’s also Krypto being poisoned (don’t you DARE, DC), a cameo from David Corenswet’s Superman, and much more of Jason Momoa’s Lobo. Alongside the trailer, DC also unveiled a new poster for the movie with a great, clear look at Alcock in costume, which you can see below:

The Supergirl Trailer Is Great: What It Reveals About The Movie

Image via WB

Supergirl is set some time after Superman, though it’s been confirmed to take place before that movie’s sequel, Man of Tomorrow. It’s apparent from the trailer that it’s been a while since Clark saw his cousin on Earth, but it does still explain her cameo in that movie. There, Kara was drunk, and we also see her drinking quite a bit in this trailer. That’s a coping mechanism, largely brought about by the pain and grief she feels from the destruction of Krypto and the fact she no longer has somewhere to call home, which is a key thematic point the footage teases.

Making that sense of loss even worse is what happens to Krypto in the Supergirl trailer. The superdog is poisoned with an arrow fired by Krem, with it mentioned that they have only three days to find the antidote and save his life. This will spark the plot, with Kara having to help Ruthye, who wants revenge on Krem for her father’s death. Into this will also come Lobo, the badass biker and bounty hunter who looks like he’s being brought to life perfectly by Momoa (in what’s a dream-come-true role for the Aquaman star). Lobo isn’t in the comic, but looks to be a fun addition as the heroes go up against Krem and the Brigands.

The poisoning of Krypto will not only give us the movie’s story, but also its emotional core. The dog is the closest companion Supergirl has in the world; as she says, where he is, home is. That’s potentially devastating (though there is no way they’d actually kill the dog… right?!), but also gives her some clear motivations. And, crucially, it allows for some adorable flashbacks with Kyrpto as a superpup. Having been attacked by the Engineer and captured by Lex Luthor in Superman, surely he has suffered enough!

Overall, the trailer is excellent. It does a great job of setting up the story, its themes, and the narrative and emotional stakes, without giving away too much. It strikes the right balance between the darkness of what Kara is going through and a fun intergalactic adventure, with plenty of funny moments, quippy dialogue, and cool action beats (including Kara showing off her heat vision), which fit the Guardians of the Galaxy vibe here. The costume is great, and Alcock herself just seems utterly perfect for this role.

The Superman cameo helps make Supergirl feel like part of the bigger, burgeoning DC Universe, though presumably (and rightly) there won’t be too much of Corenswet’s Man of Steel in the movie. Given what’s in the trailer, I’d assume there’s another, similar video scene of him at the end of the film to help bookend things, but nothing in between. That’d be a good thing, because Supergirl is a strong enough character to carry her own movie, and if this trailer is anything to go by, it’ll be just as good as Superman, if not even better.

Supergirl will be released in theaters on June 26th, 2026.

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