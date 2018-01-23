Accio All of These New ‘Harry Potter’ Bags

A wave of new Harry Potter bag styles have just dropped, and you won’t be able to find them in Dragon Alley. The temptation to own them all might be intense, but make sure to save some money for your Hogwarts supplies.

Let’s start with these awesome Danielle Nicole Harry Potter uniform clutches patterned after Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin uniforms. You can order one here in the style of your chosen house for $49.99. Features include:

• Front looks like Hogwarts uniform with gold-colored hardware

• 3 interior card slots

• 13″ chain drop

• Capacity: It does not quite fit an iPad, but will probably fit your eReader

• Materials: Faux leather (polyurethane) outer with 100% polyester liner

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent

• Imported

• Dimensions: 10″ wide x 6 1/2″ tall x 1 3/4″ deep at base

• Weight: 8 oz.

Next up is the Harry Potter Hogwarts letter crossbody bag, which is a companion of sorts to the previously released Hogwarts letter slouch backpack. It measures 7 1/4″ x 5 1/2″ x 2″ and can be ordered here for only $27.92, which is 20% off the list price.

The Harry Potter Quidditch trunk crossbody bag is a BoxLunch exclusive that can be ordered here for $55.92 – a discount of 20%. This trunk style bag is a replica of the Hogwarts Quidditch trunk and features gold tone hardware, Hogwarts crest lining, interior zip pocket, and a removable strap. It measures 8″ x 6″ x 4″.

The Harry Potter Solemnly Swear tote and Spells mini backpack are also BoxLunch exclusives that are available for $47.92 and $35.92 respectively. Again, both are discounted by 20%. The faux-leather tote has brown accents, printed lining, interior drop and zip pockets, and the magical phrase debossed on the front. The mini backpack features spells on the front, a front pocket, an interior zip pocket, and adjustable black straps.

If you need something smart to wear with your new bag, we highly suggest these Harry Potter Hogwarts house blazers, which are currently on sale for $54.99 – or 31% off the list price. Harry Potter Hogwarts cardigans are another classic choice.

