One of the Most Underrated Comedies of the 2010s Finally Returning to Streaming

If you’re looking to stream a genuinely great comedy, you’re in for a treat later this month. Prime Video recently revealed the list of every movie and TV series making their way to its streaming lineup over the course of March, and that list contains a cult comedy hit from the 2010s that actually hasn’t been on any streaming services for a while.

The movie in question is 2016’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, which comes from the comedic trio Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone; better known as The Lonely Island.

Popstar is a hilarious and totally ridiculous satire of the entertainment world, in which Samberg stars as a former boy band member trying to keep his solo career afloat. This is a movie that didn’t really break the bank when it was released in theaters nearly a decade ago, but has steadily grown in popularity every year since.

According to Prime Video’s newsletter, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping will be added to its lineup in the US on March 16th, so you won’t have to wait too long to check it out.

Just Added to Prime Video

Popstar sadly won’t be back on a streaming service for another couple of weeks, but Prime Video just kickstarted March by adding dozens of new movies this past weekend. Below, you can find a full list of the titles added to Prime’s roster on March 1st.

90210 S1-5

12 Angry Men (1997)

A Fistful of Dollars

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Admission

All Saints

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Blame it on Rio

Blue Velvet

Bowfinger

Cold Pursuit

Contagion

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Delta Force

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Doom (2005)

Easy Money

Flawless

Fluke

For a Few Dollars More

Getting Even With Dad

Hang ‘Em High

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Hoosiers

It’s Complicated

Koyaanisqatsi

Life (2017)

Lilies of the Field

Lone Wolf McQuade

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Michael Clayton

Midnight Run

Moonlight and Valentino

Mystic Pizza

Non-Stop

Once Upon A Crime

Penguins Of Madagascar

Pitch Perfect 2

Road House (1989)

Ronin

Rumble Fish

Snatch

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Super 8

Tammy

The Accountant

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension

The Andromeda Strain

The Best Man

The Front Runner

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Hurricane

The Mule

The Night Of The Hunter

The Rundown

Thief

Touch of Evil

Wargames

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Tank vs. Roach