One of the Most Underrated Comedies of the 2010s Finally Returning to Streaming

If you’re looking to stream a genuinely great comedy, you’re in for a treat later this month. Prime Video recently revealed the list of every movie and TV series making their way to its streaming lineup over the course of March, and that list contains a cult comedy hit from the 2010s that actually hasn’t been on any streaming services for a while.
The movie in question is 2016’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, which comes from the comedic trio Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone; better known as The Lonely Island.
Popstar is a hilarious and totally ridiculous satire of the entertainment world, in which Samberg stars as a former boy band member trying to keep his solo career afloat. This is a movie that didn’t really break the bank when it was released in theaters nearly a decade ago, but has steadily grown in popularity every year since.
According to Prime Video’s newsletter, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping will be added to its lineup in the US on March 16th, so you won’t have to wait too long to check it out.
Just Added to Prime Video
Popstar sadly won’t be back on a streaming service for another couple of weeks, but Prime Video just kickstarted March by adding dozens of new movies this past weekend. Below, you can find a full list of the titles added to Prime’s roster on March 1st.
90210 S1-5
12 Angry Men (1997)
A Fistful of Dollars
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Admission
All Saints
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Blame it on Rio
Blue Velvet
Bowfinger
Cold Pursuit
Contagion
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Delta Force
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Doom (2005)
Easy Money
Flawless
Fluke
For a Few Dollars More
Getting Even With Dad
Hang ‘Em High
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Hoosiers
It’s Complicated
Koyaanisqatsi
Life (2017)
Lilies of the Field
Lone Wolf McQuade
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Michael Clayton
Midnight Run
Moonlight and Valentino
Mystic Pizza
Non-Stop
Once Upon A Crime
Penguins Of Madagascar
Pitch Perfect 2
Road House (1989)
Ronin
Rumble Fish
Snatch
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Super 8
Tammy
The Accountant
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension
The Andromeda Strain
The Best Man
The Front Runner
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Hurricane
The Mule
The Night Of The Hunter
The Rundown
Thief
Touch of Evil
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Tank vs. Roach