The Adam Project: First Reactions to New Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie Arrive Online

After setting Netflix records with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson last year, Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with the streaming service yet again for his next feature. The Adam Project, directed by Free Guy and Stranger Things helmer Shawn Levy, hits the streaming service in March. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the debut of the family action film, but some folks were given the chance to screen The Adam Project a little early, and they’re sharing their thoughts on social media.
The Adam Project was screened for audiences on Wednesday night, and it doesn’t sound like anyone who saw it walked away disappointed. The majority of the reactions from those who were able to see it are overwhelmingly positive. It seems like Netflix will have another hit on its hands when The Adam Project arrives.
Reynolds stars as a man who travels back in time and interacts with a younger version of himself. He’s joined by an all-star cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Garner.
The reactions from The Adam Project screening promise a funny and adventurous movie, which is to be expected of any Ryan Reynolds feature. What may come as a surprise, however, is just how many people are talking about the heart and emotion of the film.
You can check out a few of the early reactions to The Adam Project below!