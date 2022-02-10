The Adam Project: First Reactions to New Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie Arrive Online

After setting Netflix records with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson last year, Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with the streaming service yet again for his next feature. The Adam Project, directed by Free Guy and Stranger Things helmer Shawn Levy, hits the streaming service in March. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the debut of the family action film, but some folks were given the chance to screen The Adam Project a little early, and they’re sharing their thoughts on social media.

The Adam Project was screened for audiences on Wednesday night, and it doesn’t sound like anyone who saw it walked away disappointed. The majority of the reactions from those who were able to see it are overwhelmingly positive. It seems like Netflix will have another hit on its hands when The Adam Project arrives.

Reynolds stars as a man who travels back in time and interacts with a younger version of himself. He’s joined by an all-star cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Garner.

The reactions from The Adam Project screening promise a funny and adventurous movie, which is to be expected of any Ryan Reynolds feature. What may come as a surprise, however, is just how many people are talking about the heart and emotion of the film.

You can check out a few of the early reactions to The Adam Project below!

Loved It

The Adam Project is a sci-fi adventure, comedy, & heartwarming drama all rolled into 1. Walker Scobell is perfect as a young @VancityReynolds. Ryan Reynolds & @MarkRuffalo just made me laugh & cry. Loved it



As Adam would say: Holy sh*t this movie is a must see#TheAdamProject pic.twitter.com/tQAab0u2Hw — Ashley Saunders @ NYCC (@ThatAshleyErin) February 10, 2022

Tremendously Fun

#TheAdamProject is a tremendously fun throwback to 80’s sci-fi adventures, with a sneaky emotional element. I did not expect to cry. Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo are great in a Shaw Levy film that would make Spielberg proud.@ShawnLevyDirect @VancityReynolds @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/ggdKQaNAvC — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) February 10, 2022

Blown Away

Blown away by #TheAdamProject

Whimsical, imaginative, and original Sci-fi with the edge of @VancityReynolds’ razor-sharp sarcasm. Walker Scobell is a tremendous find as younger Ryan. It’s BTTF mixed with Star Wars OG trilogy and the Amblin tone. Amazing, @ShawnLevyDirect! pic.twitter.com/JjvNmu96Rr — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) February 10, 2022

Must Watch

The Adam Project is so much FUN! Love the 80s sci-fi feel. Was blown away from start to finish. Walker Scobell is incredible. Ryan Reynolds & Mark Ruffalo are amazing on screen together and wow, I was not expecting to be shedding some tears. This is a MUST WATCH! #TheAdamProject pic.twitter.com/cqSbi7uv7S — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 10, 2022

Most Excellent Entertainment

A Blast

As part of the 1st audience to see #TheAdamProject, I can say that it's a blast! Pure blockbuster thrills, some beautiful family drama & A TON of fast paced snark. The Levy/Reynolds train continues to chug along, and Walker Scobell is one to keep your eye on. — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) February 10, 2022

Absolutely Beautiful

I’m a sobbing, weepy, ugly-cry mess right now.



I just finished #TheAdamProject.



The moment it was over, I called my parents and told them that I love them.



Thank you @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect.



That was absolutely beautiful. — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) February 10, 2022

See It

I LOVED #TheAdamProject! It's so funny and full of action and emotion (I may have cried a little). See it on @Netflix March 11th, really, see it then, you will love it!

@NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/bSXfHvxneL — Di (sounds like Lady Di) (@FSMMedia) February 10, 2022

Didn’t Disappoint

Just finished watching a screening of #TheAdamProject tonight and it didn't disappoint! An action packed sci-fi adventure, filled with comedy gold and sweet heartwarming moments! You can watch it March 11 on @Netflix @NetflixFilm With @VancityReynolds @MarkRuffalo @zoesaldana! — AngelaVT (@onesmileymonkey) February 10, 2022

Sensational