Adam Sandler’s First Live-Action Movie Trilogy Officially Confirmed With New Sequel After 13 Years

Over the course of his lengthy career, Adam Sandler has made a handful of sequels. Most recently, he starred in Happy Gilmore 2, which was a massive hit for Netflix last summer. But while the actor is no stranger to follow-ups, one thing that’s eluded him (at least in live-action) is a trilogy. Sandler voices Dracula in three Hotel Transylvania films, but none of his live-action films have received a threequel to date. That’s set to change in the near future, however, as Sandler is now set to revive one of his comedy series from the 2010s.

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Netflix has officially announced that Grown Ups 3 is now in development. Sandler and his frequent collaborator Tim Herlihy are co-writing the script. The film will be directed by Happy Gilmore 2 helmsman Kyle Newacheck. Other information, such as the cast and a release date, is currently unavailable.

Grown Ups 3 Continues Adam Sandler’s Dominant Netflix Run

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Once a major box office draw in the ’90s and 2000s, Sandler made a career pivot in the mid-2010s. Adapting to the times, he struck a deal with Netflix, which has proven to be quite fruitful. In the past 11 years, he has starred in and produced several new movies for the streamer, finding a home for his brand of comedy. Sandler’s Netflix successes include the likes of the aforementioned Happy Gilmore 2, the Murder Mystery series, and the animated feature Leo. Sandler has also used his Netflix deal to pursue more dramatic fare, such as the basketball film Hustle.

Considering Sandler’s history with Netflix (where even his kids have proven capable of headlining new projects), it only seems natural for Grown Ups 3 to end up there. The theatrical landscape has obviously changed a great deal since Grown Ups 2 was released back in 2013. While spoof movies are trying to make a comeback, the studio comedy is not as prevalent as it once was. When you factor in the negative critical reception of the previous Grown Ups films and the fact that viewers have become accustomed to watching new Sandler comedies directly at home, an argument can be made that Grown Ups 3 would be overshadowed if it received a traditional theatrical release. As a streaming original, the hope is it will replicate Happy Gilmore 2‘s success instead.

Though no cast was announced as part of the official reveal, it’s reasonable to assume Grown Ups 3 will see Sandler reunite with Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade, who all appeared in the first two installments. Seeing that core together is the main appeal of the Grown Ups films, as the long-time friends are able to lean into their organic chemistry with each other. It will be interesting to see if Rob Schneider returns. He was part of the main ensemble in the first movie, but sat Grown Ups 2 out due to scheduling conflicts.

In Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler showed he can still headline a new comedy, but he’s also shown more of a willingness to slide into supporting roles more recently. Roommates is a vehicle built around his daughter Sadie Sandler (Adam has a small acting role but was more involved as a producer), and he received acclaim for his supporting turn in the dramedy Jay Kelly. One should expect Grown Ups 3 will aim to be reminiscent of Happy Gilmore 2 by putting Sandler and his friends in the main roles, but perhaps part of the story will involve the core characters passing the torch to their kids (who are becoming grown ups of their own. That way, Netflix could continue the franchise if they so choose with a new generation of stars.

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