Adam Sandler’s New Netflix Movie With 86% RT Audience Score & Awards Nominations Is a Streaming Success

Adam Sandler is best known for starring in broad, raunchy comedies that historically have found success at the box office but typically aren’t critical darlings. Cinephiles know there’s another side to the actor — one that takes an interest in working with respected auteurs and proving himself as a dramatic performer. Sandler has received considerable acclaim for his turns in films like Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems. These forays into more serious filmmaking have gone so well that people can’t help but wonder why Sandler doesn’t do more of these kinds of projects. Well, his latest movie fits within that mold, and it’s also achieving a great deal of success.

The film in question is Jay Kelly, director Noah Baumbach’s dramedy about aging Hollywood star Jay Kelly (George Clooney) reflecting on his life and career. Sandler co-stars as Ron Sukenick, Jay’s friend and manager. After premiering on Netflix on Friday, December 5th, Jay Kelly is already a big hit on the streaming service. For the week of December 1st-7th, it ranks No. 5 on the list of top 10 movies. Within that time frame, it accumulated 5.1 million views and 11.3 million hours watched.

Adam Sandler Could Earn His First Oscar Nomination for Jay Kelly

It isn’t surprising that Jay Kelly quickly found an audience on Netflix. Not only does it boast a high-profile cast, it’s shaping up to be one of this award season’s top contenders, and people are curious to see what all the buzz is about. Though Jay Kelly doesn’t appear to be win competitive in any categories (films such as One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Hamnet have greater support behind them), it should be in line for notable Oscar nominations. Sandler has found himself in the middle of the supporting actor race, already securing nods from the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, and more. That’s not a guarantee Sandler will get an Oscar nomination, but it certainly helps his odds.

If it happens, this would be Sandler’s first career Oscar nomination, and it would be a very nice development. Six years ago, he was one of the biggest snubs after he was left out of the Best Actor field for Uncut Gems, and people believe he was deserving of accolades for his work in Punch-Drunk Love and Reign Over Me. Sandler has been in the business for a long time and is a beloved personality (even if his films don’t always get the strongest reviews). Many would enjoy seeing him be recognized in this capacity. Whether Sandler has a realistic shot of winning is another matter. Supporting Actor is a typically loaded race, with heavy hitters like Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, and Stellan Skarsgård also vying for votes.

Even if Jay Kelly wasn’t in the running for key Oscar nominations, the film is still worth checking out. Clooney delivers one of his best performances in years, painting a portrait of a man who’s haunted by regret as he gets older. Jay Kelly doesn’t necessarily have anything new to say regarding the nature of celebrity and the sacrifices one makes for fame, but it’s executed in such a way that it remains an entertaining watch, finding the heart and humor in Jay’s personal journey. Sandler’s Ron is just as interesting of a character to watch, as he’s dealing with his own problems. Some viewers might be left wanting more of Ron’s story.

Netflix has some more high-profile offerings before the year is out (like Wake Up Dead Man, which just debuted on the service), but it wouldn’t be surprising if Jay Kelly stuck in the top 10 for a bit, especially as more award nominations are announced and movie fans make an effort to catch up on the contenders. For anyone who enjoys movies about movies, Jay Kelly should be added to the watchlist. Between the strong performances and sharp execution of a familiar narrative archetype, there’s a lot to admire here.

