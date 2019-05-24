Aladdin Pulls In Huge Opening Night Box Office Numbers

Aladdin is off to a stellar start at the box office, as it has opened up with $7 million on Thursday night against some solid competition. Aladdin is debuting alongside James Gunn’s horror take on Superman Brightburn and Olivia Wilde’s coming of age comedy Booksmart, which snagged $950,000 and $875,000 respectively at the Thursday night box office. Aladdin’s $7 million puts it on track for around an $80 million opening weekend, which would be a nice get for the latest in Disney’s live-action adaptations (via THR).

To put that into context, other Disney live-action adaptations that have debuted to similar numbers include Cinderella ($67 million) and Maleficent ($69 million). If it surpasses those expectations a bit it could get closer to The Jungle Book’s opening numbers, which came in at $103 million (domestic).

Cinderella ended up bringing in $543 million worldwide once all was said and done, and Maleficent brought in even more with $758.5 million worldwide. The Jungle Book is the third best Disney live-action adaptation with $966 million worldwide, with Alice in Wonderland ($1.02 billion) and Beauty and the Beast ($1.2 billion) sitting at the top of the list.

We’re not sure yet where Aladdin will end up sitting once its run at the box office is done, but we estimate it will do much better than Disney’s most recent release Dumbo, which only netted $347.1 million worldwide.

You can check out the official description for Aladdin below.

“A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

“Aladdin” is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Kevin De La Noy and Marc Platt serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award®-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar®-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.”

Aladdin is in theaters now.