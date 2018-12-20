Movies

Will Smith’s Genie in ‘Aladdin’ Revived the Sinbad Genie Movie Debate

A new batch of photos from Disney’s Aladdin debuted today, and it looks like some are giving fans […]

By

A new batch of photos from Disney’s Aladdin debuted today, and it looks like some are giving fans a whole other kind of nostalgia.

The photos, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, showcased some of what fans can expect in the live-action adaptation, including Will Smith’s portrayal of the Genie. Quite a lot of people were taken aback by the initial photos (namely, by the fact that Genie isn’t blue), while others were quick to point out just how much the Genie looks like Sinbad in Shazaam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only problem? Sinbad didn’t actually play a genie in Shazaam. The theoretical movie has been lauded as one of the biggest examples of the Mandela Effect, where groups of people collectively remember something that isn’t true. While the existence of the movie has been hashed out several times on the Internet, these Aladdin photos have ignited the debate in a whole new way — and have confused a lot of ’80s and ’90s kids in the process.

You’re Not Alone

*X-Files Theme*

Confusion

It’s Uncanny

Nostalgia

Perfect

Wait, What?

Important Question

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts