New ‘Aladdin’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage

The live-action Aladdin reboot will arrive in theaters in just a matter of months, bringing the iconic tale to a whole new generation. If you just can’t wait to check out a new look at the film, a new TV spot has you covered.

Disney has released a new TV spot for the upcoming live-action film, which showcases bits and pieces of new footage. The biggest takeaway might be the few new shots of Will Smith‘s Genie, as well as new sneak peeks at some of the film’s more extravagant musical numbers and major sequences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aladdin will see Mena Massoud taking on the titular role, as he is bestowed with a magic lamp that grants him a series of magic wishes. The cast for the Guy Ritchie-directed picture also includes Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

While the initial looks at Aladdin were met with a bit of controversy – mainly surrounding Smith’s blue look as the Genie – it’s safe to say that a lot of fans have started to come around to his take on the iconic role.

“The great thing about the role of the Genie is that it’s essentially a hyperbole for who that individual actor is, so it’s a wonderful platform and tapestry for an actor to fill his boots on,” Ritchie said in a recent interview.

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying,” Smith echoed. “The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character. [He] infused the character with a timeless version of himself. I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

“I think it’ll stand out as unique even in the Disney world,” Smith added. “There hasn’t been a lot of that hip-hop flavor in Disney history.”

What do you think of the newest look at Disney’s Aladdin? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Aladdin will arrive in theaters on May 24th.