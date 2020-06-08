Alex Winter Announces Bill & Ted Day

✖

June 9 has unofficially been "Bill and Ted Day" for years, a joke by fans that has taken on an official life over the last couple of years in the run-up to Bill and Ted Face the Music. Earlier today, franchise star Alex Winter announced that tomorrow will officially be Bill & Ted Day, and now fans are guessing that means we might get a first trailer for the upcoming movie. The long-in-development sequel has managed to generate a ton of buzz so far without a trailer, and only a small number of promotional photos introducing Bill and Ted's daughters and their current status as middle-aged, wannabe rockers.

Winter, who has spent more time behind the camera as a director and producer in the last 20 years than he has acting, has never shied away from his love for the role that made him instantly recognizable. Writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, plus Winter's co-star Keanu Reeves, have remained committed to getting a third installment made for years, even when it seemed like an uphill battle.

You can see his tweet below.

Tuesday is Bill & Ted day, just sayin' 🎸🎸@BillandTed3 — Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) June 8, 2020

The reasoning behind June 9 -- or 6/9, as Americans will abbreviate it -- is exactly what you're probably thinking. In Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, a the characters are approached by a version of themselves from later in the movie. Arriving just in time to encourage themselves to listen to Rufus, their time-travel guide played by the late George Carlin, the slightly-older Bill and Ted prove their identities to their younger selves by guessing what number the two are thinking of. It's "69, dudes," with a little sting of air guitar.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, he stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The film stars Reeves and Winter, along with Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, and returning co-stars William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

The film's release date is August 21.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.