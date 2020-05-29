Alex Winter Teases "Killer" Bill & Ted Face the Music Soundtrack

✖

Given that the movie is about a song that saves the world, it probably isn't a huge surprise, but apparently the Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack is pretty great. That's according to actor and filmmaker Alex Winter, who plays Bill S. Preston, Esq. in the film. Winter, who played Bill in the original two films (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey), tweeted today that he can't say much about the film, which is expected to get a trailer soon and which some speculation suggests could head straight to streaming rather than getting a theatrical release as planned in August.

In the first Bill and Ted movie, a trip to the future featured a ruling council that included Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band sax player Clarence Clemons, and the second movie featured a futuristic music class with a guest appearance by Faith No More's Jim Martin. The upcoming threequel will feature an appearance by Kid Cudi, who also has a Bill & Ted-themed pair of Adidas high tops that will hit the market later this year.

Can't say much about @BillandTed3 right now, but I will say the soundtrack has really shaped up to be killer. — Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) May 29, 2020

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, he stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The film stars Reeves and Winter, along with Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, and returning co-stars William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

The idea for a third Bill and Ted -- particularly one that would deal with the themes of Bill and Ted as middle-aged underachievers struggling with their destiny -- has been something that Reeves, Winter, and writers Ed Solmon and Chris Matheson have been kicking around for years. It struggled to get studio approvals and budgets for quite a while, and has likely been helped by Reeves's renewed status as a marquee box office draw with hits like the John Wick franchise under his belt. Sadler will reprise his role as the Grim Reaper, who appeared in 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey as a buffoonish parody of the specter of death from Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal.

