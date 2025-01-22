Alien: Romulus Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Is 28% Off

It appears that the conversation about the death of physical media was a bit premature, because Blu-ray sales have been hot lately – especially when it comes to limited edition Steelbooks. Deadpool & Wolverine Steelbooks sold like crazy, and there have been super quick sellouts on releases like the Terminator 40th anniversary and Godzilla Minus One 4K Steelbooks. The Alien: Romulus 4K Steelbook has also been a big seller, and you can get in in on the fun here on Amazon and here at Walmart, where it is currently priced at $47.75 (28% off). That’s just a couple bucks off the all-time low we saw around the holidays. The list of bonus features can be found below.

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus

Inside the Xenomorph Showdown – Experience the film’s climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together.

Alien: A Conversation – A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release.

Alternate / Extended Scenes – Check out scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

Optional English SDH, Japanese S, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

ALien: ROmulus VHS Edition

Note that a VHS edition of Alien: Romulus exists, and it was available to pre-order here at Walmart for $59.96, but is currently sold out and unlikely to return. This is obviously a collector’s item, but if you actually own a VCR keep in mind that the VHS is fully functional. It also features some fantastic cover art by Matt Ferguson. Additional details about the VHS release are available here.

Another Alien Movie on the Way?

Given the strong box office performance of the film, it seems likely that another entry into the franchise.will happen, though nothing has been confirmed at this point. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Alvarez was asked about a potential Romulus sequel. While it wasn’t on the forefront of his mind during the film, he definitely thought about ways the story could be extended after the fact.

“Yes, I definitely can. We tend to do that naturally, not even thinking about sequels. For us, movies have not become franchises, tentpoles, and sequels,” the director said. “This is a language that I’ve only learned in the last ten years of my life working here. For me, it’s always been about story. So, once we finished, we started thinking, ‘What do you think happens when or if they get to your Yvaga? Is it going to be great? Or is it a terrible place?’ We tend to believe it’s probably a terrible place that they think is great and fantasize about, so we naturally started thinking about where it goes and what’s going to happen. And then, a few minutes in, we go, ‘Oh, that sounds like a sequel.’