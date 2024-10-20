Alien: Romulus Is Getting a VHS Release (Yes, Really)

Alien: Romulus is coming to VHS. Yes, you read that correctly. On Saturday, 20th Century Studios announced that the latest entry in the Alien sci-fi horror franchise will get a limited-edition VHS release on December 3 — just in time for the holidays. The special VHS is described as being “an ultimate movie collector’s dream” with the VHS being a fully functional tape created in celebration of the Alien franchise’s 45th anniversary. The box of the VHS features cover art by Matt Ferguson, who is also the artist behind posters for the film. The VHS release of Alien: Romulus is the first such release from a major studio since 2006.

Alien: Romulus’ VHS release coincides with other physical releases for the film, including the Blu-ray Steelbook, standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD options. Alien: Romulus is now available on digital with the digital and the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD releases containing exclusive bonus features, including featurettes with filmmakers Fede Alvarez and Ridley Scott as well as behind the scenes content, and alternate and extended scenes. The VHS release does not appear to have any bonus features. Specific details about the VHS release, including how many copies will be available and pricing, have not yet been shared by 20th Century Studios.

Set between Alien and Aliens, in Alien: Romulus, while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonizers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. The film is directed by Alvarez on a script by Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues. The film was a major hit at the summer box office, bringing in nearly $350 million worldwide.

Alien: Romulus‘ VHS Release Is A Huge Physical Media Win

Alien: Romulus getting a VHS release, even a limited one, is a major win for fans of physical media. In recent months, there has been a great bit of conversation surrounding the so-called death of physical media with the rise of digital and streaming with some retailers even having previously announced that they have or will be stopping sales of physical media. But with streaming platforms removing content for various reasons, there’s been a rise in appreciation for physical media which has, in turn, resulted in increased sales, particularly when it comes to limited edition items such as Steelbooks. As for VHS, that particular form of physical media has been enjoying a resurgence of interest lately as well, possibly because of nostalgia. Given that the Alien: Romulus VHS release is part of an overall celebration of the franchise for its 45th anniversary year, leaning into that nostalgia for feels pretty spot on — just remember to be kind (to yourself) and rewind if you manage to get your hands on one and choose to watch.

Alien: Romulus is now available on digital retailers — such as Amazon’s Prime Video, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), and Apple TV+. A streaming date for the film has not yet been released. The Alien: Romulus VHS, as well as Steelbook, Blu-ray, and DVD releases, will be available on December 3.