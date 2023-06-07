Amazon Planning Prime Video Ad-Tier Streaming Service

Amazon is currently planning a Prime Video ad-tier streaming service. In a new article from the Wall Street Journal, the ideas behind such a move take shape. While currently in the early stages, these conversations have begun developing among leadership. One look around the current streaming environment tells you everything you need to know about this move. Basically, as advertising money becomes more scarce, Amazon is in a position where they're actively growing. Their ad revenue is up $9.5 billion in the first quarter of this year according to the Wall Street Journal.

As the company prepares to make big media rights buys, like the National Basketball Association's broadcast rights, there are spectators wondering where that money will come from. Ad money from a lower tier of Prime Video might provide a windfall. (However, the product itself will have to be good and there are some lessons to be learned from their year with Thursday Night Football over with the NFL.) Still other media power-players like Netflix and Disney have already decided to take the plunge and Amazon could be next in line.

HBO Max Is Back on Amazon Prime After Being Taken Down

"We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience," Cem Sibay, Vice President, Prime Video said. "It's truly been a milestone year for Prime Video, and we are humbled by the viewer engagement and critics' response to our marquee releases. Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan favorite entertainment on Prime Video."

"Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests. Today, we are thrilled to take an important step forward by announcing that HBO Max is returning to Prime Video Channels," added Bruce Campbell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery.

JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery chimed-in, "Our common goal is to delight customers with great content and continue to collaborate and innovate so we can best serve our subscribers."

Would you pay for an Amazon Prime tiered streaming service? Do you think every service will end up like this? Let us know down in the comments!