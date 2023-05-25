Amazon Prime Reveals Free Games for June 2023

Amazon's free games for June 2023 have been confirmed as of this week with 13 different games set to be free throughout the next month. Those include some classic Dungeons & Dragons games like Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition as well as other familiar titles like SteamWorld Dig 2. League of Legends, FIFA 23, and other games will offer another month of in-game loot, too, via Prime Gaming. Like every other month of free games, however, you'll have to be a Prime Gaming member if you want to claim these free titles and other in-game bonuses.

The full list of the 13 free Prime Gaming games for June can be seen below courtesy of Amazon's announcement from this week. As is the case with most of the free Amazon games, many of these are available through the Amazon Games App to make downloads easy, but the final game, Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf, is a legacy games code.

Free Amazon Prime Games for June 2023

Sengoku 2 [Amazon Games App] – June 1

Mutation Nation [Amazon Games App] – June 1

Soccer Brawl [Amazon Games App] – June 8

Over Top [Amazon Games App] – June 8

The Super Spy [Amazon Games App] – June 15

Top Hunter [Amazon Games App] – June 15

SteamWorld Dig 2 [Amazon Games App] – June 15

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App] – June 22

Autonauts [Amazon Games App] – June 22

Revita [Amazon Games App] – June 22

Roguebook [Amazon Games App] – June 29

Once Upon a Jester [Amazon Games App] – June 29

Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf [Legacy Games Code] – June 29

Until these free games are available, you still have time to download the free Prime Gaming games for May 2023. Those included a Star Wars game, another Dungeons & Dragons game, and several more that are still free.

Later this month, Amazon Prime will offer another Destiny 2 bundle as well as loot for PUBG Mobile, Hi-Fi Rush, and more. In June, we'll see another wave of freebies for games like League of Legends where players can claim capsules containing loot. The full list of in-game offerings should be made clear once we get into June.