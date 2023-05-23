Amazon's Blue Protocol Delayed to 2024

Those looking forward to Blue Protocol from Bandai Namco and Amazon Games got some good and bad news this week: the PC version of the game got a release date, but only for the version releasing in Japan. For others in the West who were hoping to play the game soon, you'll have to wait a bit longer now that the Western release has been delayed to 2024. News of the delay was shared this week as part of a larger update on the game, though people will at least be able to try the game at some point this year via a closed beta test which was also announced on Tuesday.

Bandai Namco Online's update on Blue Protocol can be seen in full below, but the bit about the Western release getting delayed isn't mentioned until around 52 minutes into the showcase. A slide presented around that time confirms that the Western version of Blue Protocol will now be launching at some point in 2024, though a more specific release window has not been set yet. The closed beta test was also confirmed, though that one will only be for the PC platform, for now.

Though the beta will only be on the PC platform at first, the game is confirmed for more than PC and will also come to the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in the future. There's still a sign-up page that's live on the Blue Protocol site for people to offer up their credentials and contact info in exchange for consideration for a Blue Protocol beta, though there's no telling right now when you'll actually be contacted for the beta given the game's delay.

If you haven't heard much about Blue Protocol at all, it's a free-to-play RPG that features co-op and class-based combat. Your character is located on the planet Regnas which faces destruction unless you and your band of companions are able to reverse its fate.

"Developed by Bandai Namco Online & Bandai Namco Studios and published by Amazon Games, Blue Protocol is a free-to-play Multiplayer Online Action RPG where you become the hero of your very own sci-fi fantasy adventure," a preview of the game from Amazon Games said. "Explore the beautiful and dangerous world of Regnas in an immersive multiplayer experience with deep character customization and action-packed combat."

Blue Procotol's Western release will happen at some point in 2024.