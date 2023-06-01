Prime Video Reveals Teaser Trailer For Citadel Spin-Off, Details on Season 2

The Russo Brothers are no strangers to cinematic universes, but this time are building one themselves. The critically-acclaimed directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame debuted the first season for Citadel earlier this year on Prime Video. This Richard Madden-led spy series wrapped Season 1 this past May, leaving fans with the long-awaited reveal of the mole that had brought down the agency per the bidding of rival syndicate Manticore. Citadel Season 1's finale left the series with a clear jumping off point for a sophomore installment, but it also set up a spin-off series for a new character.

Prime Video has officially released the post-credits teaser from Citadel Season 1. The teaser acts as just that, as it begins with a frame of Matilda De Angelis's character before title cards announced that "the Citadel Spyverse expands." A cover of Michael Andrews's "Mad World" plays as flashes from the upcoming spin-off play. The final title card reveals that this next installment in the Spyverse is Citadel: Diana and it will arrive on Prime Video in 2024.

You can watch the full post-credits teaser below...

Citadel: Diana has already wrapped production, shooting in Italy earlier this year. The spin-off was directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who also assumed head writing duties. Fabbri co-wrote the series alongside Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari. Beyond De Angelis, Citadel: Diana will feature Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro in various roles.

Beyond the spin-off announcement, Prime Video also detailed that Citadel Season 2 will enter production later this year. Joe Russo is tapped to direct.

The expansion of the Citadel world realizes the Russos' goal of creating a full cinematic universe around Season 1. That said, the directing duo made sure to have their spy series stand on its own rather than imitate what came before it.

"We're immense fans of Bond, but our job is to try to take what we love about these sorts of genres and films that have influenced us and figure out ways to push them into spaces and places that surprise us," Anthony Russo said. "Our job as storytellers isn't to bring you another version of Bond. Our job as storytellers is to bring you a fresh experience that you are excited and surprised by."

Citadel Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.