As the ultimate multiversal battle between good and evil draws closer ahead of the Dec. 18 release of Avengers: Doomsday, more and more MCU superheroes are expected to be revealed in various ways. A new trailer is expected to drop later today that is guaranteed to have some information that has been otherwise missing until now, which will surely fill us in on who else we can expect to join the fight against Doctor Doom as well as who will be joining the Latverian despot in his conquest. All roads lead to Secret Wars, but we’ve got a lot of work to do until we get there.

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Recent additions to Doomsday’s characters include a possible appearance by Vision (if Anthony Mackie is a reliable source which he has not yet proven to be) and Bucky in a new outfit. Many familiar faces have been confirmed to be in the movie for some time, such as Steve Rogers’ return and The Fantastic Four, but we may have one other unexpected teammate for the good guys who just shocked everyone with their announcement.

Hailee Steinfeld Joins Cast of Avengers: Doomsday

Hailee Steinfeld broke the internet when Marvel Studios and Disney Animation collaborated on an Instagram post to promote the upcoming release of a different movie, Hexed. However, the video featuring the actress took a swift turn into a jaw-dropping direction, as Steinfeld revealed a gift she received from The House of Mouse that wasn’t what she or the audience thought it was going to be. Without saying more than a sentence, Steinfeld announced her next role to the surprise of many fans.

“I’m here with my movie Hexed ,” she explained in the video, “but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie.” Behind her, a director’s chair wrapped in a green and black ribbon — the signature color palette for Doomsday. Accompanying the video was a simple caption that read “Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney’s Hexed before she returns in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Steinfeld’s last appearance in the MCU was during a post-credit scene in The Marvels from 2023, where Kate Bishop encountered Kamala Khan as she began recruiting for a team of her own, the Young Avengers. Prior to that, she introduced the character during the Disney+ Hawkeye series from 2021, along with reprising the purple-clad archer in a non-canonical episode from What If…? Viewers of Sony’s animated Spiderverse series know her best as Gwen Stacy from Earth-65 AKA Spider-Gwen, a character many were hoping she would bring to life in the MCU but will have to wait a little bit longer for that collab to happen.

Bishop’s involvement in the film began in September when a SCREENX trailer revealed several scenes that had never been shown before, including one of Scott Lang with his daughter Cassie hugging in what eagle-eyed fans realized was Bishop’s apartment. While she wasn’t actually shown during that trailer, people did the math and realized there was a strong possibility that this character was going to pop up in Doomsday in one way or another. With this surprise social media announcement, we know for a fact that Clint Barton’s protege will be letting her arrows fly in the fight against Doom and his minions.

As for Bishop’s mentor, Hawkeye will not be appearing in Doomsday, but if his recent post on X is to be believed, Jeremy Renner may be gearing up for a role with a different squad — The West Coast Avengers. One thing we do now about this upcoming saga is that the MCU will get a slight reboot with the changing universe. A team like this would definitely mix things up in a great way, but we have to see who survives Doomsday and Secret War first before we get too hyped up about this rumor.

Are you excited to see Hailee Steinfeld join Avengers: Doomsday or were you hoping for somebody else? Join the conversation and let us know which MCU character you want to see in the upcoming film that hasn’t been announced yet.