It seems that one Avengers: Doomsday star has hinted at when people might expect to see the final trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. There has been a lot of talk about the next trailer for the movie, and there are even hints that it will be an incredibly emotional trailer, which suggests it will show a lot more than the past trailers. So far, there have been teasers that hinted at who was going to be in the movie, a bigger trailer that showed the heroes planning to fight Doctor Doom, and the most recent one focused on Doom with more of a look at Captain America.

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It seems like Simu Liu has teased the upcoming arrival of the next Avengers: Doomsday trailer. This came from two posts on his Instagram Stories. The first had an emoji of a clock set to 10:10, and the second had a winking face. This has led people to believe that the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer will finally arrive on Monday, and this is something that most MCU fans have been waiting for.

Simu Liu is seemingly teasing the final trailer for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ via Instagram:



“🕰️😉” pic.twitter.com/aiUEvpTPtT — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) November 22, 2026

What to Expect from the Next Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

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The new Avengers: Doomsday trailer, expected to hit on Monday, was previously teased by Hayley Atwell, who plays Peggy Carter in the MCU. With Simu Liu now hinting at its arrival, it seems that what Atwell teased might be coming as early as tomorrow morning. This will likely give a lot more footage of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, but the idea that it might be an emotional trailer makes it seem like there will be a lot more shown concerning possible deaths or even the end of certain worlds.

Remember, Avengers: Doomsday is based on the Marvel Comics storyline “Time Runs Out,” which saw the incursions destroying every Earth in the multiverse, an event that counts down to only two Earths remaining. From the look of it, those two Earths might be Earth-616 with the Avengers and the X-Men’s Earth, which is where the original Fox X-Men cast is returning, along with some fun additions like Channing Tatum’s Gambit showing back up again after his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. There are also rumors of other Earths, including Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Earth. Could the emotional footage be showing something like Maguire’s Earth being destroyed?

There is also the chance that the emotions could come from the death of someone important being shown in the trailer, and the idea that it could be Patrick Stewart’s Professor X could be something that could devastate audiences. Honestly, it will probably not show any of that, with Marvel saving the surprises, deaths, and destruction for the movie itself. Instead, it might play into the feelings people have for the old X-Men and Spider-Man movies, and how this could finally end those stories for good. Whatever it is, Simu Liu makes it seem like Monday will be when the trailer drops.

Are you excited to see the next Avengers: Doomsday trailer? Let us know what you want to see in the trailer in the comments below.