The magical world of Disney is days away from becoming a little more enchanted, as Hexed is set to arrive in theaters on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 25, 2026. With an all-star cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Rashida Jones and even Henry Winkler making his long-awaited return to a Disney property, all eyes (of newt) are cast on this animated feature about a teenage girl transported from her ho-hum everyday life into a school for witches. If that sounds familiar, you wouldn’t be wrong, as this concept is drawing comparisons to other popular franchises like Harry Potter and Wicked.

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During an interview with ComicBook’s Chris Killian, co-directors Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn answered a question that many people have been wondering for some time now, and that’s how this movie will fit with fans of other magical franchises. It’s admittedly difficult to fight the upstream battle against established wizarding schools and other magical academies, but that knowledge of other fandoms is something that both Hand and Veerasunthorn kept in the back of their minds while formulating their universe, making it something highly different and a little unexpected from what fans of this style of film are used to watching.

Hexed Won’t Be Your Typical Magic Boarding School Movie

In order to be the best institution of supernatural arts, one must know their competition. Hand and Veerasunthorn did their homework and looked at what other places were doing, and figured out how to keep their universe wholly separate while also turning the genre upside down to give it their own flair. That process starts with looking at where Hexed’s magic originates from and designing abilities around it that are fun, friendly and easy to understand.

“We have our own magic system that ties to nature. The three ‘I’s, intention, ignition, in-witchification,” Veerasunthorn explained with a smile. “That’s like a first step of learning magic. We love that because we want people to enter the world of Hexed and feel like we’re learning with Billy, we discover this world of magic with Billy. Billy might have read and watched all those movies and books you mentioned, and she might have had her own perception of what it should be. And we’re like, you have that. We’re gonna twist it all.”

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“I think we take that and add a huge dollop of weird things,” Hand added to the discussion. “There’s a lot of weird stuff in this movie, and I’m not joking. So I think the level of specificity to a character like Beef Roger, even the enchanted characters like are the talking book and the quill, like, that’s the kind of stuff that really separates it from anything else that’s out there. So I think we have so much fun with all of those pieces, and then just keep adding all kinds of craziness to it, like the dark stuff that you said. That is just fun for us. Like we chased our fancy in this one and had a lot of fun doing it.”

Disney has dabbled in magic through other films, with a recent popular entry being the Frozen franchise. Hexed will be their attempt at breaking into the crowded magical academy segment of entertainment, and the studio has made sure they’re doing everything they can to mark the occasion. Audiences who see the movie in theaters will be treated to a new Lilo & Stitch short that introduces a new feline character, offering a bonus cartoon for added value to this Disney original.

On a sadder note, Hexed may also be the last animated film that utilizes the current cartoon style that has been popular with so many of Disney’s films for the past few years. How the future will look remains to be seen, but for now Hexed plans to add something bewitching to its library of films that will hopefully cast a spell on many viewers.

Will you be watching Hexed in theaters when it arrives on Nov. 25, or will you wait for it to be streaming or skip it entirely? Join the conversation in the comments and let us know how you feel about this upcoming Disney film.