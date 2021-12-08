Andrew Garfield Reveals What He Really Thinks of Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland

While he may insist that he will not be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, somebody did finally get Andrew Garfield to talk directly about the new Spider-Man films. Of course, it was only to give his personal opinion on Tom Holland, as part of the an autocomplete video on the Wired YouTube page. The idea, if you haven’t seen these before, is that a celebrity is given a number of questions that are commonly searched about them on Google, and answers the questions all in one shot, presumably answering most of the internet’s most burning questions about them.

So, it’s not surprising in that context that fans would want to know what Garfield, best known for the role of Spider-Man, thinks of Holland, who succeeded him in that role. Unsurprisingly, the actor had nothing but nice things to say.

“I really like him,” Garfield says in the video, which you can see below. “I think he’s a wonderful person. I met him once at the BAFTAs one year. We had a lovely talk. He’s a Kingston boy, [so] we’re neighbors pretty much. He’s from Surrey. As an actor, I think he’s absolutely wonderful. I’m super grateful that he’s the one filling out the suit. I love those films. I think they’ve just done an incredible job with it.”

Both Garfield and Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire have long been rumored to appear in the Tom Holland-fronted No Way Home. Set photos and video have purported to show the three Spider-Man actors together, but the cast and producers have either ignored or outright denied those images.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield recently told Variety. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

The idea of the multiverse has been a part of superhero storytelling since 1961’s “The Flash of Two Worlds” by Garner Fox and Carmine Infantino, but live action had generally steered clear of it until pretty recently. The idea has the feeling of harder science fiction than most superhero stories, and for years it seemed Hollywood didn’t believe audiences would buy in. The popuarity of The Flash, which started using the multiverse as a storytelling tool in 2015, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) proved that wrong.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.