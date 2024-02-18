Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Wins Big at Annie Awards
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dominated the Annie Awards film categories, while Blue Eye Samurai led in TV wins.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took home the evening's top prize and then some at the 51st Annie Awards. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won seven Annie Awards categories in total, including the award for Best Feature, beating fellow nominees Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Boy and the Heron, Nimona, and Suzume. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won 7 awards, including Best Feature, at the Annies 2019. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also took home the awards for Best FX in a Feature, Best Character Design, Best Direction in a Feature (Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson), Best Music, Best Production Design in a Feature, and Best Editorial in a Feature.
On the television side of the Annie Awards, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai picked up six awards, including Best TV/Media – Mature. Blue Eye Samurai's other wins include the TV/media Annie Awards for best FX, character animation, production design, writing, and editorial.
Other winners at the Annie Awards include Robot Dreams winning Best Independent Feature, Hilda winning for Best TV/Media – Children, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 winning Best Character Animation – Live Action, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur winning Best Character Design – TV/Media, Star Wars: Visions winning Best Direction – TV/Media, and others. The complete list of 2024 Annie Awards winners is below.
Where to Watch the Spider-Verse Movies
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available on home media and currently streams on Netflix. Its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is also available on home media and streaming via FXNow and Fubo.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third film in the series, had been scheduled for theatrical release in 2024. However, the scale of the project led Sony to push that release date back, possibly motivated by reports of difficult working conditions for animators on the ambitious Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. A new release date has not yet been announced.
Annie Awards 2024 Winners:
- Best Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Best Feature – Independent: Robot Dreams
- Best Special Production: Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie
- Best Short Subject: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Best Sponsored: "Video Games" by Tenacious D
- Best TV/Media – Preschool: Ghee Happy
- Best TV/Media – Children: Hilda
- Best TV/Media – Mature: Blue Eye Samurai
- Best TV/Media – Limited Series: Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
- Best Student Film: The Little Poet
- Best FX – TV/Media: Blue Eye Samurai
- Best FX – Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Best Character Animation – TV/Media: Blue Eye Samurai
- Best Character Animation – Feature: The Boy and the Heron
- Best Character Animation – Live Action: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Best Character Animation – Video Game: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Best Character Design – TV/Media: Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Best Character Design – Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Best Direction – TV/Media: Star Wars: Visions
- Best Direction – Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Best Music – TV/Media: Star Wars: Visions
- Best Music – Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Best Production Design – TV/Media: Blue Eye Samurai
- Best Production Design – Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Best Storyboarding – TV/Media: Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Best Storyboarding – Feature: The Boy and the Heron
- Best Voice Acting – TV/Media: Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Best Voice Acting – Feature: Nimona
- Best Writing – TV/Media: Blue Eye Samurai
- Best Writing – Feature: Nimona
- Best Editorial – TV/Media: Blue Eye Samurai
- Best Editorial – Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse