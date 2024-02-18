Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Wins Big at Annie Awards

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took home the evening's top prize and then some at the 51st Annie Awards. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won seven Annie Awards categories in total, including the award for Best Feature, beating fellow nominees Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Boy and the Heron, Nimona, and Suzume. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won 7 awards, including Best Feature, at the Annies 2019. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also took home the awards for Best FX in a Feature, Best Character Design, Best Direction in a Feature (Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson), Best Music, Best Production Design in a Feature, and Best Editorial in a Feature.

On the television side of the Annie Awards, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai picked up six awards, including Best TV/Media – Mature. Blue Eye Samurai's other wins include the TV/media Annie Awards for best FX, character animation, production design, writing, and editorial.

Other winners at the Annie Awards include Robot Dreams winning Best Independent Feature, Hilda winning for Best TV/Media – Children, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 winning Best Character Animation – Live Action, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur winning Best Character Design – TV/Media, Star Wars: Visions winning Best Direction – TV/Media, and others. The complete list of 2024 Annie Awards winners is below.

Where to Watch the Spider-Verse Movies



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available on home media and currently streams on Netflix. Its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is also available on home media and streaming via FXNow and Fubo.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third film in the series, had been scheduled for theatrical release in 2024. However, the scale of the project led Sony to push that release date back, possibly motivated by reports of difficult working conditions for animators on the ambitious Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. A new release date has not yet been announced.

Annie Awards 2024 Winners: