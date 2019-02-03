‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Wins Seven Annie Awards

Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won seven Annie Awards, including best animated feature film, at this year’s ceremony.
The awards ceremony, honoring the best in animated film and television, was held on Saturday. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won awards for best animated feature, director (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman), writer (Phil Lord and Rothman), character animation in an animated feature (David Han), character design (Shiyoon Kim), production design (Justin K. Thompson) and editing (Bob Fisher, Andrew Leviton and Vivek Sharma).
Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller commented on Twitter about the film dominating the Annies.
“How about this?” Miller tweeted, sharing an image showing all seven of Into the Spider-Verse’s awards.
How about this?#SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/MwsQCyFAnf— Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) February 3, 2019
“Congratulations and thank you cast and crew I don’t have words,” Lord tweeted. “ASIFA gives animators around the world a community thank you for supporting us since we were students.”
Congratulations and thank you cast and crew I don’t have words. ASIFA gives animators around the world a community thank you for supporting us since we were students. //t.co/ZY9UxNY46t— philip lord (@philiplord) February 3, 2019
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters. The full list of Annie Awards winners follows.
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Best Animated Feature-Independent
Mirai
Studio Chizu
Best Animated Special Production
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Best Animated Short Subject
Weekends
Past Lives Productions
Best Virtual Reality Production
Crow: The Legend
Baobab Studios
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial
Greenpeace “There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom”
Passion Animation Studios
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
Ask the StoryBots
Episode: How Do Computers Work?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
BoJack Horseman
Episode: The Dog Days are Over
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Best Student Film
Best Friend
Nicholas Olivieri, Yi Shen, Juliana de Lucca, Varun Nair, David Feliu
Animated Effects in an Animated Production
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2
DreamWorks Animation Television
Visual Effects Supervisor: David M.V. Jones
Overseas FX Supervisor: Vincent Chou
Overseas Lead FX Artist: Clare Yang
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez
Effects Lead: Marie Tollec
Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni Effects Lead: Peter DeMund Foundation
Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony
Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Hilda
Episode: (Various Episodes)
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Character Animator: Scott Lewis Character: The King, Hilda, Arfur
Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Animator: David Han
Character: Multiple
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Pictures
Animators: Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo
Character Animation in a Video Game
GRIS
Nomada Studio
Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Gris (Cinematics and In-Game)
Lead Animator: Adrian Garcia Character: Gris (Cinematics)
Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Sombra
Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Episode: Freebird
Walt Disney Television Animation
Character Designer: Amanda Jolly Character: Rapunzel Bird, Cassandra Bird, Father Parrot, Special Birds
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Shiyoon Kim : Shiyoon Kim Character: Uncle Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen, Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson
Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Feed the Birds Disney Television Animation
Director: Eddie Trigueros
Directing in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Directors: Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey
Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Springtime
Disney Television Animation
Composer: Christopher Willis
Music in an Animated Feature Production
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Composer: Michael Giacchino
Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Age of Sail
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Production Design: Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai
Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Production Design: Justin K. Thompson
Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
(tie)Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carnaval
Disney Television Animation
Storyboard Artist: Ramirez Ramos Alonso
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Storyboard Artist: Kevin Molina-Ortiz
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly
Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
BoJack Horseman
Episode: Free Churro
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Voice Actor: Will Arnett
Character: BoJack
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Chief: Bryan Cranston Character: Chief
Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 8: The Tide Mice
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Writer: Stephanie Simpson
Writing in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Writer: Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman
Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Big Hero 6: The Series
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominee: Charles Jones, Joe Molinari, Dao Le, Vartan Nazarian, David Vazquez
Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominee: Bob Fisher, Andrew Leviton, Vivek Sharma