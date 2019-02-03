‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Wins Seven Annie Awards

Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won seven Annie Awards, including best animated feature film, at this year’s ceremony.

The awards ceremony, honoring the best in animated film and television, was held on Saturday. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won awards for best animated feature, director (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman), writer (Phil Lord and Rothman), character animation in an animated feature (David Han), character design (Shiyoon Kim), production design (Justin K. Thompson) and editing (Bob Fisher, Andrew Leviton and Vivek Sharma).

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller commented on Twitter about the film dominating the Annies.

“How about this?” Miller tweeted, sharing an image showing all seven of Into the Spider-Verse’s awards.

“Congratulations and thank you cast and crew I don’t have words,” Lord tweeted. “ASIFA gives animators around the world a community thank you for supporting us since we were students.”

Congratulations and thank you cast and crew I don’t have words. ASIFA gives animators around the world a community thank you for supporting us since we were students. //t.co/ZY9UxNY46t — philip lord (@philiplord) February 3, 2019

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters. The full list of Annie Awards winners follows.

Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Best Animated Feature-Independent

Mirai

Studio Chizu

Best Animated Special Production

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

Best Animated Short Subject

Weekends

Past Lives Productions

Best Virtual Reality Production

Crow: The Legend

Baobab Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Greenpeace “There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom”

Passion Animation Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Ask the StoryBots

Episode: How Do Computers Work?

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

BoJack Horseman

Episode: The Dog Days are Over

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Best Student Film

Best Friend

Nicholas Olivieri, Yi Shen, Juliana de Lucca, Varun Nair, David Feliu

Animated Effects in an Animated Production

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters

Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2

DreamWorks Animation Television

Visual Effects Supervisor: David M.V. Jones

Overseas FX Supervisor: Vincent Chou

Overseas Lead FX Artist: Clare Yang

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez

Effects Lead: Marie Tollec

Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni Effects Lead: Peter DeMund Foundation

Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Hilda

Episode: (Various Episodes)

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Character Animator: Scott Lewis Character: The King, Hilda, Arfur

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Animator: David Han

Character: Multiple

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Pictures

Animators: Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo

Character Animation in a Video Game

GRIS

Nomada Studio

Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Gris (Cinematics and In-Game)

Lead Animator: Adrian Garcia Character: Gris (Cinematics)

Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Sombra

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Episode: Freebird

Walt Disney Television Animation

Character Designer: Amanda Jolly Character: Rapunzel Bird, Cassandra Bird, Father Parrot, Special Birds

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Shiyoon Kim : Shiyoon Kim Character: Uncle Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen, Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson

Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Feed the Birds Disney Television Animation

Director: Eddie Trigueros

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Directors: Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey

Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Springtime

Disney Television Animation

Composer: Christopher Willis

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Composer: Michael Giacchino

Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail

Episode: n/a

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Production Design: Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Production Design: Justin K. Thompson

Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

(tie)Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Carnaval

Disney Television Animation

Storyboard Artist: Ramirez Ramos Alonso

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Mystic Mayhem

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Storyboard Artist: Kevin Molina-Ortiz

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly

Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

BoJack Horseman

Episode: Free Churro

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Voice Actor: Will Arnett

Character: BoJack

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Isle of Dogs

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Chief: Bryan Cranston Character: Chief

Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 8: The Tide Mice

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Writer: Stephanie Simpson

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Writer: Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman

Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Big Hero 6: The Series

Walt Disney Television Animation

Nominee: Charles Jones, Joe Molinari, Dao Le, Vartan Nazarian, David Vazquez

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Nominee: Bob Fisher, Andrew Leviton, Vivek Sharma