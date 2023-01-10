Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Adds a Surprising Hulk Supporting Character

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania official full trailer last night, and it certainly gave us a much better sense of what the film is actually about – along with its central villain, Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors). However, Marvel Studios has also put out some supplementary information about Ant-Man 3 – including the reveal that a supporting character from the Hulk side of the Marvel Universe will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut!

The new official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (see below) reveals that Jentorra will be featured in the film, played by actress Katy O'Brian (Black Lightning, Agents of SHIELD, The Mandalorian).

SYNOPSIS: Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. The sci-fi adventure opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

Who Is Marvel's Jentorra?

In Marvel Comics, Jentorra is is the niece of Jarella, the ruling regent of the sub-atomic world and kingdom of K'ai. Jarella used magic of her sorcerers (including Jentorra) to bring the Hulk (or rather Hulk's son) to K'ai to stop a would-be despot form ruling the kingdom. Jentorra viewed Hulk's son Hiro-Kala is just another would-be oppressor and chose instead to fight with the Microverse freedom fighters. The dictator was defeated, but Jentorra's spell to send Hiro-Kala back to his world resulted in K'ai accidentally being sucked through a space-time portal (the Fault) as well.

(First Appearance: Realm of Kings: Son of Hulk #1, February, 2010)

Who is MCU Jentorra?

While we have yet to formally meet her, it's not hard to surmise that the MCU version of Jentorra will be borrowing the basic framework of the character's story and simply re-applying it to Ant-Man and Kang. Quantumania's trailer (plus early spoiler leaks) confirmed that the Microverse Freedom Fighters are going to be part of the story – Jentorra being a member of their group (and in a very minor bit of screen time) is the kind of Easter egg nod Marvel Studios always likes to give to the die-hard comics fans.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a release date of Feburary 17th.